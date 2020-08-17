Share Page Support Us
Gundam Seed Destiny Volume 11 DVD – Episodes 43-46 (2007) [A88] Bandai by Mitsuo Fukuda

Gundam Seed Destiny Volume 11 DVD – Episodes 43-46 (2007) [A88] Bandai by Mitsuo Fukuda
View larger

$10.99

$7.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 200817-81644-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: November 6, 2007
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Gundam Seed Destiny Volume 11 DVD (2007) Bandai by Mitsuo Fukuda. The Archangel and its allies manage to bring the invasion of Orb to a standstill, and Chairman Durandal suffers a political defeat as the real Laucus reappears to denounce the impostor. Now the battlefield shifts to space as Lord Djibril, gathering the remnants of the Earth Alliance fleet, unleashes his ultimate weapon against the PLANT homeland. With the survival of the PLANTs at stake, the Minerva fights alone to capture the lunar base that houses the devastating Requiem cannon. And the Archangel makes its own journey to the moon, where a smaller but no less dramatic confrontation will take place between Lacus and the woman who has stolen her face and voice to do Durandal’s bidding. Animation by Studio Sunrise and characters by Hisashi Hirai! Genre: Action/ Fantasy/ Mecha.

Special Features

  • English and Japanese Stereo
  • Animated Interactive Menus
  • English Subtitles
  • Mecha Encyclopedia
  • Toy Commercial

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 100 min
  • Audio: Dolby Digital


Project Name: Gundam Seed Destiny

