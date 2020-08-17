Gundam Seed Destiny Volume 11 DVD – Episodes 43-46 (2007) [A88] Bandai by Mitsuo Fukuda

View larger $10.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Science Fiction

Item Release Date: November 6, 2007

Rating: NR

Details

Gundam Seed Destiny Volume 11 DVD (2007) Bandai by Mitsuo Fukuda. The Archangel and its allies manage to bring the invasion of Orb to a standstill, and Chairman Durandal suffers a political defeat as the real Laucus reappears to denounce the impostor. Now the battlefield shifts to space as Lord Djibril, gathering the remnants of the Earth Alliance fleet, unleashes his ultimate weapon against the PLANT homeland. With the survival of the PLANTs at stake, the Minerva fights alone to capture the lunar base that houses the devastating Requiem cannon. And the Archangel makes its own journey to the moon, where a smaller but no less dramatic confrontation will take place between Lacus and the woman who has stolen her face and voice to do Durandal’s bidding. Animation by Studio Sunrise and characters by Hisashi Hirai! Genre: Action/ Fantasy/ Mecha.

Special Features

English and Japanese Stereo

Animated Interactive Menus

English Subtitles

Mecha Encyclopedia

Toy Commercial

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Runtime: 100 min

Audio: Dolby Digital



Project Name: Gundam Seed Destiny

