DeathDream Limited Edition Blu-ray DVD Collector’s Edition Combo Pack

$39.95 $26.97

1 in stock





DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 190118-77056-1

UPC: 827058802093

Part No: BLU-BD-8020

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Suspense

Studio: Blue Underground

Original U.S. Release: August 29, 1974

Item Release Date: November 28, 2017

Rating: PG

Details

Deathdream (AKA Dead of Night)

In this shattering variation on “The Monkey’s Paw,” grief-stricken suburban parents (Academy Award nominees John Marley of THE GODFATHER and Lynn Carlin of FACES) refuse to accept the news that their son Andy (Richard Backus) has been killed in Vietnam. But when Andy returns home soon after, something may be horribly wrong: Andy is alive and well… or is he? Produced and directed by Bob Clark (BLACK CHRISTMAS) and written by Alan Ormsby (DERANGED), DEATHDREAM was one of the very first films to confront the domestic ravages of the Vietnam War. More than forty years later, it remains one of the most chilling horror films of all time.

DEATHDREAM was released under several different titles, including DEAD OF NIGHT, THE NIGHT WALK and THE NIGHT ANDY CAME HOME, and marked the grisly debut of gore effects legend Tom Savini (DAWN OF THE DEAD). Blue Underground is proud to present this acclaimed zombie shocker in a new 2K restoration from the 35mm negative in its most complete version ever, along with original and brand-new Extras exclusive to this release!

Special Features

Audio Commentary #1 with Co-Producer/Director Bob Clark

Audio Commentary #2 with Writer/Make-Up Artist (Uncredited) Alan Ormsby

A Recollection With Star Anya Liffey and Writer/Make-Up Artist Alan Ormsby

Notes For A Homecoming - Interview with Composer Carl Zittrer

Flying Down To Brooksville - Interview with Production Manager John 'Bud' Cardos

Tom Savini: The Early Years

Deathdreaming - Interview with Star Richard Backus

Alternate Opening Titles

Theatrical Trailer

Still Galleries

Alan Ormsby Student Film

BONUS Collectable Booklet with new essay by critic Travis Crawford

Specifications

Runtime: 88

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: All

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Audio: DTS-HD Mono

Cast: Henderson Forsythe | John Marley | Lynn Carlin | Richard Backus

Directors: Bob Clark

Project Name: DeathDream

