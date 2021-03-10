- Directors: Tomonori Sudō
- Project Name Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy
- Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies & TV
- Studios: Aniplex of America
- Original Release Date: October 14, 2017
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel 24 x 36 inch Anime Movie Poster.
Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel is the Japanese anime film trilogy produced by Ufotable, directed by Tomonori Sudō, written by Akira Hiyama, and featuring music by Yuki Kajiura. The trilogy adapts Heaven’s Feel, the third and final route of the Fate/stay night visual novel. The anime focuses on Shirou Emiya and Sakura Matou, who are affected by a conflict between mages known as the Holy Grail War.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
