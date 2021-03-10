View larger $13.99

$9.97

8 in stock Poster

SKU: 210310-85530-1

Part No: 54245 MX5264

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Fate/Stay Night: Heaven’s Feel 24 x 36 inch Anime Movie Poster.

Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel is the Japanese anime film trilogy produced by Ufotable, directed by Tomonori Sudō, written by Akira Hiyama, and featuring music by Yuki Kajiura. The trilogy adapts Heaven’s Feel, the third and final route of the Fate/stay night visual novel. The anime focuses on Shirou Emiya and Sakura Matou, who are affected by a conflict between mages known as the Holy Grail War.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

