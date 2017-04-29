Funko POP Animation Space Ghost #122 Vinyl Action Figure

$11.00
$10.00
UPC: 849803077211
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
From Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Space Ghost, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko. Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box. The figure is brand new and still in its original packaging. The packaging is in great shape, with slight wear from storage and a few bends & creases.
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Fantasy | Featured | Funko | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures