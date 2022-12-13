Share Page Support Us
Taxi Driver Original Soundtrack Album 2LP Deluxe Limited Taxi Cab Yellow & Black Pinwheel Vinyl Edition

Vinyl
SKU: 200603-80808-1
UPC: 888750755612
Part No: WW015
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer's packaging.

Announcing the 40th Anniversary soundtrack release of director Martin Scorsese’s 1976 cinematic masterpiece, TAXI DRIVER. This exclusive new variant is called Taxi Cab Yellow & Black Pinwheel.

Featuring an all star cast including Robert DeNiro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepard, Albert Brooks, and Harvey Keitel, TAXI DRIVER is regularly cited by audiences, critics, and film directors alike as one of the greatest films of all time. The music by legendary composer Bernard Herrmann was his final score before his death on December 24th, 1975.

Nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the film was considered “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant” by the US Library of Congress and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 1994.

Waxwork Records is pleased to present TAXI DRIVER as a deluxe double LP featuring the complete film score by Bernard Herrmann on vinyl for the very first time, ever. Also included is the complete and remastered original 1976 soundtrack release.

Waxwork Records had the massive pleasure of working with legendary director Martin Scorsese on this 40th Anniversary release to which the director provided new, in depth, and exclusive liner notes. The new album artwork by Rich Kelly is also graciously approved by director Martin Scorsese.

Special Features

  • 180 Gram Taxi Cab Yellow & Black Pinwheel Colored Vinyl
  • Director Liner Notes by Martin Scorsese
  • Heavyweight Old-Style Tip On Gatefold Jacket
  • Four Page Booklet
  • Director Approved Album Art by Rich Kelly

Playlists

  • Main Title
  • Thank God For The Rain
  • Cleaning The Cab
  • I Still Can't Sleep/They Cannot Touch Her (Betsy's Theme)
  • Phone Call/I Realize How Much She Is Like The Others/A Strange Customer/Watching Palantine on TV/You're Gonna Die In Hell/Betsy's Theme/Hitting The Girl
  • The .44 Magnum Is A Monster
  • Getting Into Shape/Listen You Screwheads/Gunplay/Dear Father & Mother/The Card/Soap Opera
  • Sport & Iris
  • The $20 Bill
  • Assassination Attempt/After The Carnage
  • A Reluctant Hero/Betsy/End Credits
  • Theme From Taxi Driver
  • I Work The Whole City
  • Betsy In A White Dress
  • The Days Do Not End
  • Theme From Taxi Driver (Reprise)
  • Diary Of A Taxi Driver
  • Theme From "Taxi Driver"
  • The .44 Magnum Is A Monster
  • Sport 4 Iris
  • God's Lonely Man (Album Version with Alternate Ending)
  • Diary Of A Taxi Driver (Without Narration)

Specifications

  • Material:
    Taxi Cab Yellow and Black Pinwheel Vinyl
  • Number of Discs:
    2
