Taxi Driver Original Soundtrack Album 2LP Deluxe Limited Taxi Cab Yellow & Black Pinwheel Vinyl Edition

Announcing the 40th Anniversary soundtrack release of director Martin Scorsese’s 1976 cinematic masterpiece, TAXI DRIVER. This exclusive new variant is called Taxi Cab Yellow & Black Pinwheel.

Featuring an all star cast including Robert DeNiro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepard, Albert Brooks, and Harvey Keitel, TAXI DRIVER is regularly cited by audiences, critics, and film directors alike as one of the greatest films of all time. The music by legendary composer Bernard Herrmann was his final score before his death on December 24th, 1975.

Nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the film was considered “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant” by the US Library of Congress and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry in 1994.

Waxwork Records is pleased to present TAXI DRIVER as a deluxe double LP featuring the complete film score by Bernard Herrmann on vinyl for the very first time, ever. Also included is the complete and remastered original 1976 soundtrack release.

Waxwork Records had the massive pleasure of working with legendary director Martin Scorsese on this 40th Anniversary release to which the director provided new, in depth, and exclusive liner notes. The new album artwork by Rich Kelly is also graciously approved by director Martin Scorsese.

Special Features

180 Gram Taxi Cab Yellow & Black Pinwheel Colored Vinyl

Director Liner Notes by Martin Scorsese

Heavyweight Old-Style Tip On Gatefold Jacket

Four Page Booklet

Director Approved Album Art by Rich Kelly

Playlists

Main Title

Thank God For The Rain

Cleaning The Cab

I Still Can't Sleep/They Cannot Touch Her (Betsy's Theme)

Phone Call/I Realize How Much She Is Like The Others/A Strange Customer/Watching Palantine on TV/You're Gonna Die In Hell/Betsy's Theme/Hitting The Girl

The .44 Magnum Is A Monster

Getting Into Shape/Listen You Screwheads/Gunplay/Dear Father & Mother/The Card/Soap Opera

Sport & Iris

The $20 Bill

Assassination Attempt/After The Carnage

A Reluctant Hero/Betsy/End Credits

Theme From Taxi Driver

I Work The Whole City

Betsy In A White Dress

The Days Do Not End

Theme From Taxi Driver (Reprise)

Diary Of A Taxi Driver

Theme From "Taxi Driver"

The .44 Magnum Is A Monster

Sport 4 Iris

God's Lonely Man (Album Version with Alternate Ending)

Diary Of A Taxi Driver (Without Narration)

Specifications

Material: Taxi Cab Yellow and Black Pinwheel Vinyl

Number of Discs: 2

