Hardcover Book SKU: 171209-68830-1

ISBN-10: 178565151X

ISBN-13: 9781785651519

Weight: 4.06 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies

Studio: Titan | Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017

Item Release Date: March 28, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Details

The Art and Making of Kong Skull Island provides a behind-the-scenes look at the Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures monster movie, featuring full-color concept art, stills and character profiles. The Art and Making of Kong: Skull Island goes behind the scenes and reveals how this monster-sized production was brought to the screen. Featuring incredible concept art and on-set photography, this deluxe book is a rare treat for fans as key cast and crew tell the story of how Kong was given a whole new lease of life.

In March 2017, the producers of Godzilla transported audiences to the birthplace of one of the most powerful monster myths of all in Kong: Skull Island.

When a scientific expedition to an uncharted island awakens titanic forces of nature, a mission of discovery becomes an explosive war between monster and man. Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly star in a thrilling and original new adventure that reveals the untold story of how Kong became King.

Specifications

Pages: 192

Size: 11x10 in

Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Samuel L. Jackson | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston

Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Subject: Kong: Skull Island

Authors: Simon Ward

