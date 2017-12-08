Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Art and Making of Kong: Skull Island

The Art and Making of Kong: Skull Island
View larger

$39.95

$28.90


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 171209-68830-1
ISBN-10: 178565151X
ISBN-13: 9781785651519
Weight: 4.06 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Studio: Titan | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017
Item Release Date: March 28, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Art and Making of Kong Skull Island provides a behind-the-scenes look at the Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures monster movie, featuring full-color concept art, stills and character profiles. The Art and Making of Kong: Skull Island goes behind the scenes and reveals how this monster-sized production was brought to the screen. Featuring incredible concept art and on-set photography, this deluxe book is a rare treat for fans as key cast and crew tell the story of how Kong was given a whole new lease of life.

In March 2017, the producers of Godzilla transported audiences to the birthplace of one of the most powerful monster myths of all in Kong: Skull Island.

When a scientific expedition to an uncharted island awakens titanic forces of nature, a mission of discovery becomes an explosive war between monster and man. Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly star in a thrilling and original new adventure that reveals the untold story of how Kong became King.

Specifications

  • Pages: 192
  • Size: 11x10 in

Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Samuel L. Jackson | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston
Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Subject: Kong: Skull Island
Authors: Simon Ward

Related Items

Bruce Lee Ready Action Pose Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
AMC The Walking Dead Poster Collection – 40 Removable Posters Oversized 16 x 12 inches
The Raid Collection (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2)
Aliens 30th Anniversary Blu-ray Edition with Collectible Art Cards and Art Book
Monopoly: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Edition
Alien Decapitating Victim Apparel
The Art of John Harris: Beyond the Horizon
Alan Howarth & Larry Hopkins – The Thing: Music From The Motion Picture (Ennio Morricone’s score)
Bruce Lee Body of Action Childrens Apparel
Dark Skies Soundtrack – 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Television Score by Michael Hoenig & Mark Snow

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | Monster Movies | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Titan | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *