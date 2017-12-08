$39.95
$28.90
ISBN-10: 178565151X
ISBN-13: 9781785651519
Weight: 4.06 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Studio: Titan | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017
Item Release Date: March 28, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details
The Art and Making of Kong Skull Island provides a behind-the-scenes look at the Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures monster movie, featuring full-color concept art, stills and character profiles. The Art and Making of Kong: Skull Island goes behind the scenes and reveals how this monster-sized production was brought to the screen. Featuring incredible concept art and on-set photography, this deluxe book is a rare treat for fans as key cast and crew tell the story of how Kong was given a whole new lease of life.
In March 2017, the producers of Godzilla transported audiences to the birthplace of one of the most powerful monster myths of all in Kong: Skull Island.
When a scientific expedition to an uncharted island awakens titanic forces of nature, a mission of discovery becomes an explosive war between monster and man. Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman and John C. Reilly star in a thrilling and original new adventure that reveals the untold story of how Kong became King.
Specifications
- Pages: 192
- Size: 11x10 in
Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Samuel L. Jackson | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston
Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Subject: Kong: Skull Island
Authors: Simon Ward
