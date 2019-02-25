Share Page Support Us
Apocalypse: World War II DVD Box Set

Apocalypse: World War II DVD Box Set
Details

This captivating documentary series takes an in-depth look at the Second World War through the eyes of those who lived through it: the soldiers, the victims, and the political and military leaders. Using archival footage – most of it previously unseen and now colorized – this series provides an intimate and breath-taking examination of history’s most devastating war.

2 Hours of Bonus Material

  • Making-of Featurette
  • Additional, Never-Before-Seen Footage

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3
  • Runtime: 312
  • Language: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

