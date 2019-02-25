Apocalypse: World War II DVD Box Set

$17.99
$8.97
UPC: 741952685395
ISBN-10: 1417233877
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Documentary | Drama | Television | War
Studio: E One
Item Release Date: July 1, 2016
Rating: NR
Details
This captivating documentary series takes an in-depth look at the Second World War through the eyes of those who lived through it: the soldiers, the victims, and the political and military leaders. Using archival footage – most of it previously unseen and now colorized – this series provides an intimate and breath-taking examination of history’s most devastating war.
2 Hours of Bonus Material
- Making-of Featurette
- Additional, Never-Before-Seen Footage
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Runtime: 312
- Language: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
