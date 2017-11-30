Twitter
Blood In, Blood Out 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster – Vatos Locos Forever

$11.98

$6.99


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 171130-68675-1
Part No: 52097F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama | Suspense
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Hollywood Pictures
Original U.S. Release: April 30, 1993
Rating: R
Details

Blood In, Blood Out is written by and based on the early life of poet Jimmy Santiago Baca. The film focuses on step-brothers Paco and Cruz, and their cousin Miklo. It opens in 1972, as the three are members of the East L.A. gang “Vatos Locos.” The story focuses on how violent crime and narcotics alter their lives. Miklo is incarcerated and sent to San Quentin. Cruz becomes an exceptional artist, but heroin addiction overcomes him with tragic results. Paco becomes a cop and therefore, an enemy to his family.

Specifications

  • 36x24 in

Cast: Benjamin Bratt | Billy Bob Thornton | Carlos Carrasco | Damian Chapa | Delroy Lindo | Enrique Castillo | Jesse Borrego | Raymond Cruz | Teddy Wilson | Tom Towles | Valente Rodriguez | Victor Rivers
Directors: Taylor Hackford
Project Name: Blood In Blood Out
Authors: Jimmy Santiago Baca

Categories

Biography | Crime | Drama | Hollywood Pictures | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Suspense

