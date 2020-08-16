Night of the Living Dead 50th Anniversary Collectors Edition Ultimate Fan Box Set (2018)

box SKU: 200816-81586-1

UPC: 827565062478

Part No: FYE918

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Duane Jones | George A. Romero items

Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Lobby Cards | Memorabilia | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers | Zombie Films

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The set includes the Criterion Collection 2 disc Blu-ray Special Edition featuring the original premier version of the film, restored and remastered in 4K Ultra HD from the original camera negative and supervised by George A. Romero with the support of the Museum of Modern Art and The Film Foundation. It includes new and archival footage, interviews, and commentary from the original cast and creators. The Boxed Set also features artwork including an official, beautifully painted, limited edition graphic novel based on the film. Thumb through 250 pages of never published covers by Stephen R. Bissette, art by Richard Bonk, and exclusive photos and interviews with the original 1968 cast and filmmakers.

Fans also get the original eight 1968 lobby cards from the release of the film, beautifully remastered with gold foil lettering, specially re-designed to celebrate the 50th Anniversary.

There is also an exclusive poster of the now Iconic Karen Cooper, played by Kyra Schon and a special edition commemorative ticket specially designed with gold foil.

Special Features

This Box is Stuffed With:

Official, beautifully painted, limited edition graphic novel

Criterion Collection 2-Disc Blu-ray Box Set (Details below)

Eight 9x6 inch Special Edition Lobby Cards

Exclusive 13x18 inch Poster of Karen Cooper (played by Kyra Schon)

Special Edition 4x8 inch Commemorative Ticket

Criterion Collection Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director George A. Romero, coscreenwriter John A. Russo, sound engineer Gary R. Streiner, and producer Russell W. Streiner

New restoration of the monaural soundtrack, supervised by Romero and Gary Streiner and presented uncompressed

NIGHT OF ANUBIS, a never before presented work print edit of the film

New program featuring filmmakers Frank Darabont, Guillermo del Toro, and Robert Rodriguez

Never before seen 16 mm dailies reel

New program featuring Russo on the commercial and industrial film production company where key NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD filmmakers got their start

Two audio commentaries from 1994 featuring Romero, Russo, producer Karl Hardman, actor Judith O'Dea, and others

Archival interviews with Romero and actors Duane Jones and Judith Ridley

New programs about the film's style and score

New interview program about the direction of ghouls, featuring members of the cast and crew

New interviews with Gary Streiner and Russell Streiner

Newsreels from 1967

Trailer, radio spots, and TV spots

PLUS: An essay by critic Stuart Klawans

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Duane Jones | George Kosana | Judith O'Dea | Karl Hardman | Kyra Schon | Marilyn Eastman | S. William Hinzman

Directors: George A. Romero

Project Name: Night of the Living Dead

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Graphic Novels | Horror | Lobby Cards | Memorabilia | Posters - Reprints | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Zombie Films