View larger $14.99 $10.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





set SKU: 200816-81604-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Home & Office | Mugs & Cups

Genres: History

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Vintage Devonshire Johnson Bros England Set Of 2 Saucers Pat. N. 118579. The set is in very good condition with slight wear. Please inspect photos for condition details.

Related Items

Categories

History | Mugs & Cups