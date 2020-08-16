Share Page Support Us
Vintage Devonshire Johnson Bros England Set Of 2 Saucers Pat. N. 118579

Vintage Devonshire Johnson Bros England Set Of 2 Saucers Pat. N. 118579
View larger

$14.99

$10.97


1 in stock


setSKU: 200816-81604-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Home & Office | Mugs & Cups
Genres: History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Vintage Devonshire Johnson Bros England Set Of 2 Saucers Pat. N. 118579. The set is in very good condition with slight wear. Please inspect photos for condition details.

