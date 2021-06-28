Pandorum Original 12×18 inch Promotional Movie Poster [I55]

- Cast: André Hennicke | Antje Traue | Asia Luna Mohmand | Ben Foster | Cam Gigandet | Cung Le | Delphine Chuillot | Dennis Quaid | Eddie Rouse | Friederike Kempter | Niels-Bruno Schmidt | Norman Reedus | Wotan Wilke Möhring
- Directors: Christian Alvart
- Project Name Pandorum
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Genres: Action | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Overture Films
- Original Release Date: September 25, 2009
- Rating: R
- More: Ben Foster | Cung Le | Dennis Quaid | Norman Reedus
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Pandorum Original 12×18 inch Promotional Movie Poster.
Item has wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 12x18 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: André Hennicke | Antje Traue | Asia Luna Mohmand | Ben Foster | Cam Gigandet | Christian Alvart | Cung Le | Delphine Chuillot | Dennis Quaid | Eddie Rouse | Friederike Kempter | Niels-Bruno Schmidt | Norman Reedus | Wotan Wilke Möhring
- Shows / Movies: Pandorum
- Genres: Action | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: Overture Films
- Product Types: Movies & TV | Posters - Original