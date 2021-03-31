Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack 180-Gram Black Vinyl Edition

View larger $59.99

$54.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 210331-86053-1

UPC: 810041485199

Part No: MOND230

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: New



Mondo, in collaboration with Walt Disney Records, presents the premiere vinyl release of John Powell’s brilliant score to Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The origin story of science fiction’s greatest rogue is a Star Wars story through and through: a rollicking adventure, full of humor and suspense – and in the grand tradition of the franchise, features an epic sweeping score worthy of the biggest screen (or, in this case, speakers) imaginable. John Williams’ new ‘The Adventures of Han Theme’ kicks things off in a spectacular fashion, setting the tone for John Powell’s fantastic original score to enter the Star Wars canon (only the third composer to ever tackle the film series in it’s 40+ year legacy).

Special Features

Pressed on 2x 180 Gram Black Vinyl

Features amazing new artwork by César Moreno

Includes John Powell's brilliant score to Solo: A Star Wars Story

Includes Han Solo Theme and Original Star Wars Theme by the Legendary John Williams

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Related Items