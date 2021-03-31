Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack 180-Gram Black Vinyl Edition

Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack 180-Gram Black Vinyl Edition
View larger
Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack 180-Gram Black Vinyl Edition
Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack 180-Gram Black Vinyl Edition
Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack 180-Gram Black Vinyl Edition
Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack 180-Gram Black Vinyl Edition
$59.99
$54.70
See Options

4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210331-86053-1
UPC: 810041485199
Part No: MOND230
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

Mondo, in collaboration with Walt Disney Records, presents the premiere vinyl release of John Powell’s brilliant score to Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The origin story of science fiction’s greatest rogue is a Star Wars story through and through: a rollicking adventure, full of humor and suspense – and in the grand tradition of the franchise, features an epic sweeping score worthy of the biggest screen (or, in this case, speakers) imaginable. John Williams’ new ‘The Adventures of Han Theme’ kicks things off in a spectacular fashion, setting the tone for John Powell’s fantastic original score to enter the Star Wars canon (only the third composer to ever tackle the film series in it’s 40+ year legacy).

Special Features

  • Pressed on 2x 180 Gram Black Vinyl
  • Features amazing new artwork by César Moreno
  • Includes John Powell's brilliant score to Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • Includes Han Solo Theme and Original Star Wars Theme by the Legendary John Williams

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...

Related Items

Hot Wheels Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars Die-Cast Metal Rolling Thunder Vehicle
Flash Gordon 4K Blu-ray Special Edition
Airbrush Action Magazine (January/February 1987) H.R. Giger, Black and White Airbrushing [672]
Cinema Year by Year 1894 – 2005 Plus Academy Awards 2005 (August 15, 2005)
Nighthawks Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2016)
Philip Michael Thomas and Donna Summer 16 x 21 inch Double-sided Poster [189147]
X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series Hardcover Edition
Grand Theft Auto III Sony PlayStation 2 Video Game with Manual (2003) [B53]
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 13×20 inch Movie Poster – Snake Eyes Character Portrait (2009) [D82]
Ian Fleming’s The Man With the Golden Gun Hardcover Edition
VinylSKU: 210331-86053-1
UPC: 810041485199
Part No: MOND230
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New