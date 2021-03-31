Solo: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack 180-Gram Black Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Alden Ehrenreich | Andrew Woodall | Anna Francolini | Donald Glover | Emilia Clarke | Erin Kellyman | Ian Kenny | John Tui | Joonas Suotamo | Linda Hunt | Paul Bettany | Phoebe Waller-Bridge | Thandie Newton | Woody Harrelson
- Directors: Ron Howard
- Project Name Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Composers John Powell
- Contributors John Williams
- Artists Cesar Moreno
- Characters Chewbacca | Han Solo | Lando Calrissian
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Flavor | Pop Fetish | The Museum of Fantastic Art
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction | Sequels
- Studios: Lucasfilm | Mondo | Walt Disney Records
- Original Release Date: May 25, 2018
- Product Release Date: March 19, 2021
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Chewbacca | Donald Glover | Han Solo | John Williams | Jon Favreau | Lando Calrissian | Paul Bettany | Ron Howard | Thandie Newton | Woody Harrelson
Mondo, in collaboration with Walt Disney Records, presents the premiere vinyl release of John Powell’s brilliant score to Solo: A Star Wars Story.
The origin story of science fiction’s greatest rogue is a Star Wars story through and through: a rollicking adventure, full of humor and suspense – and in the grand tradition of the franchise, features an epic sweeping score worthy of the biggest screen (or, in this case, speakers) imaginable. John Williams’ new ‘The Adventures of Han Theme’ kicks things off in a spectacular fashion, setting the tone for John Powell’s fantastic original score to enter the Star Wars canon (only the third composer to ever tackle the film series in it’s 40+ year legacy).
Special Features
- Pressed on 2x 180 Gram Black Vinyl
- Features amazing new artwork by César Moreno
- Includes John Powell's brilliant score to Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Includes Han Solo Theme and Original Star Wars Theme by the Legendary John Williams
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alden Ehrenreich | Andrew Woodall | Anna Francolini | Cesar Moreno | Donald Glover | Emilia Clarke | Erin Kellyman | Ian Kenny | John Powell | John Tui | John Williams | Jon Favreau | Joonas Suotamo | Linda Hunt | Paul Bettany | Phoebe Waller-Bridge | Ron Howard | Thandie Newton | Woody Harrelson
- Characters: Chewbacca | Han Solo | Lando Calrissian
- Shows / Movies: Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction | Sequels
- Studios / Manufacturers: Lucasfilm | Mondo | Walt Disney Records
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks