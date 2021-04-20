Kathryn Grant in Gunman’s Walk (1958) Original Lobby Card Press Photo [G42]

- Cast: Edward Platt | James Darren | Kathryn Grant | Michael Granger | Mickey Shaughnessy | Paul Birch | Ray Teal | Robert F. Simon | Tab Hunter | Van Heflin | Will Wright
- Directors: Phil Karlson
- Genres: Western
- Studios: Columbia Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 1, 1958
Kathryn Grant in Gunman’s Walk (1958) Original Lobby Card Press Photo.
Item has wear and bends. It is an original period photo. Please review photos carefully for condition details.
- Size: 8x10 in
