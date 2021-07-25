Share Page Support Us
Escape From New York Volume Four – Escape From Cleveland Graphic Novel

Escape From New York Volume Four – Escape From Cleveland Graphic Novel

John Carpenter’s classic film Escape From New York continues only in comics!

In a world overrun by criminals and the certifiably insane, Snake Plissken is America’s Most Wanted. In this thrilling conclusion, Snake prepares for his biggest battle yet against the corrupt and powerful leaders of this dystopian world where no one can be trusted. From critically acclaimed writer Christopher Sebela (Welcome Back) and artist Maxim Simic comes the continued adventures of everyone’s favorite anti-hero—Snake Plissken!

Item was never been read and has minor storage wear and a corner bruise. Please review listing photos for condition details.

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 112
  • Size: 6.6 x 10.2 in
