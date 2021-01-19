The Changeling Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-CD Deluxe Edition

View larger $17.99 $14.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





CD SKU: 210119-84474-1

UPC: 884501771108

Part No: PERCEPTO006XE

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: New

View All: George C. Scott items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror

Studio: BSX Music

Original U.S. Release: March 28, 1980

Item Release Date: May 10, 2019

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

By popular demand, Percepto presents our deluxe upgraded edition of THE CHANGELING, the chilling horror masterpiece from 1980 starring George C. Scott as a tormented widower who encounters the vengeful spirit of a murdered boy after he moves into a secluded Gothic mansion following the death of his wife and daughter. This special reissue showcases the haunting efforts of the film’s three notable composers — Rick Wilkins, Ken Wannberg and Howard Blake, who teamed up to deliver one of the genre’s most elegant and effective scores. Newly remastered by James Nelson at Digital Outland, this enhanced release contains every note of music recorded for the film now spread over two CD’s, with the complete score presented in show order on Disc One, plus a diverse series of alternate takes, unused tracks and source cues on Disc Two.

As an added bonus, a newly redesigned 24-page booklet features a candid look at the film’s colorful production history by noted film journalist and screenwriter James Cole, including lively reminisces from Director Peter Medak, plus the original music notes by historian Randall Larson. The booklet also contains more never-before-published photos and a spectacular gallery of movie poster art from the film’s many theatrical releases around the globe.

With this deluxe reissue, THE CHANGELING officially takes its place as the soundtrack that refuses to die. And unlike numerous horror scores from the same era, this revered classic has grown in popularity over the years, discovered by new generations while continuing to be revered by those who tapped into its capacity to incite goose bumps more than 25 years ago.

Special Features

Redesigned 24-page booklet featuring a candid look at the film's colorful production history by noted film journalist and screenwriter James Cole, including lively reminisces from Director Peter Medak, plus the original music notes by historian Randall Larson. The booklet also contains more never-before-published photos and a spectacular gallery of movie poster art from the film's many theatrical releases around the globe.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: George C. Scott | Jean Marsh | Melvyn Douglas | Trish Van Devere

Directors: Peter Medak

Project Name: The Changeling

Composers: Howard Blake | Ken Wannberg | Rick Wilkins

Related Items

Categories

BSX Music | CD | Cult Cinema | Horror | Music & Spoken Word