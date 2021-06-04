The Killing of America Remastered and Extended Blu-ray Special Edition (Includes U.S. and Japanese Versions)

- Cast: Anthony Kiritsis | Arthur Bremer | Brenda Spencer | Charles de Gaulle | Charles Manson | Charles Whitman | Chuck Riley | David Berkowitz | Ed Dorris | Ed Kemper | George Wallace | Herbert Mullin | Jack Ruby | Jacqueline Kennedy | James Brady | Jim Jones | John F. Kennedy | John Hinckley Jr. | John Kennedy Jr. | John Lennon | John Wayne Gacy | Kenneth Bianchi | Lawrence Bittaker | Lee Harvey Oswald | Leo J. Ryan | Louise Bundy | Lyndon B. Johnson | Martin Luther King | Nancy Reagan | Patricia Krenwinkel | Richard J. Daley | Richard O. Hall | Robert Benjamin Smith | Robert F. Kennedy | Ronald Reagan | Sam Brown | Sirhan Sirhan | Susan Atkins | Ted Bundy | Thomas Noguchi | Wayne Henley | Yoko Ono
- Directors: Sheldon Renan
- Project Name The Killing of America
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Crime | Documentary
- Studios: Severin
- Original Release Date: September 5, 1981
- Product Release Date: October 25, 2016
- Rating: NR
In 1982, filmmakers Seldon Renan and Academy Award® nominee Leonard Schrader (KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, MISHIMA, BLUE COLLAR) created a graphic and provocative examination of America’s history with and penchant for senseless violence, mass shootings and cold-blooded murder. It was condemned as exploitive and obscene (The New York Times), acclaimed as among the most controversial documentaries in the history of cinema (Fantasia Festival), and never distributed, televised or made available for sale in the United States.
Severin Films now presents this infamous shock doc fully restored, uncut and loaded with exclusive Bonus Features including the even more unnerving Japanese version known as VIOLENCE U.S.A. which remains one of the most profoundly disturbing and still chillingly relevant documentary experiences of our time.
Special Features
- English Language Version - Brand New 2K Scan From Original Negative (95 Minutes)
- Japanese Language Version - Brand New 2K Scan From Original Negative (115 Minutes)
- Audio Commentary with Director Sheldon Renan
- The Madness is Real: Interview with Director Sheldon Renan
- Cutting the Killing: Interview with Editor Lee Percy
- Interview with Mondo Movie Historian Nick Pinkerton
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Audio: English 2.0
- Runtime: 95 min, 115 min
- Region: A,B,C
