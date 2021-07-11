Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 11 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards + 5 SIGNED Publicity Photos from Old Classic Western Movies [PHO12184]

Set of 11 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards + 5 SIGNED Publicity Photos from Old Classic Western Movies [PHO12184]
View larger
Set of 11 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards + 5 SIGNED Publicity Photos from Old Classic Western Movies [PHO12184]
Set of 11 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards + 5 SIGNED Publicity Photos from Old Classic Western Movies [PHO12184]
Set of 11 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards + 5 SIGNED Publicity Photos from Old Classic Western Movies [PHO12184]
Set of 11 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards + 5 SIGNED Publicity Photos from Old Classic Western Movies [PHO12184]
Set of 11 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards + 5 SIGNED Publicity Photos from Old Classic Western Movies [PHO12184]
$79.99
$69.97
See Options

1 in stock
pics
SKU: 210711-88053-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 11 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards + 5 Autographed Publicity Photos from Old Classic Western Movies.

Publicity Photos Include: Chuck Connors; James Drury; Jack Lord; James Arness; and Martin Milner. It is unknown if the signatures are original live signatures or printed onto the photos, as these types of images were regularly mailed to fans during that time.

Publicity Photos Include: Rory Calhoun; Jack Kelly; Roger Moore; Robert Colbert; Stewart Granger; Rhonda Fleming; Arch Johnson; James Gregory; Betty Hutton; Maverick (1959); Utah Blaine (1957); Gun Glory (1957); That’s Entertainment Part 2 (Clip from ‘Annie Get Your Gun’); and more.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: (11) - 8x10 / (3) - 5x4 / (2) - 5.5 x 3.5
Explore More...

Related Items

Original Soundtracks and Hit Music from Great Motion Picture Themes Vinyl Edition (UAL 3122) [C49]
David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers Collector’s Edition Scream Factory
Vietnam: The Ten Thousand Day War DVD Edition
Evil Dead 2 Remastered 30th Anniversary Motion Picture Music by Joseph Loduca
Walt Disney’s Winnie the Pooh Going Fishing Limited Edition Collector Plate [U55]
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock Comic (No. 198, October 1968) Joe Kubert [9067]
Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-the-Scenes Companion Hardcover Edition
Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction: Music From The Motion Picture
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
Burt Reynolds White Lightning Special Edition Blu-ray
picsSKU: 210711-88053-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.