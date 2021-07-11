Set of 11 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards + 5 SIGNED Publicity Photos from Old Classic Western Movies [PHO12184]

View larger $79.99

$69.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pics

SKU: 210711-88053-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Set of 11 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Cards + 5 Autographed Publicity Photos from Old Classic Western Movies.

Publicity Photos Include: Chuck Connors; James Drury; Jack Lord; James Arness; and Martin Milner. It is unknown if the signatures are original live signatures or printed onto the photos, as these types of images were regularly mailed to fans during that time.

Publicity Photos Include: Rory Calhoun; Jack Kelly; Roger Moore; Robert Colbert; Stewart Granger; Rhonda Fleming; Arch Johnson; James Gregory; Betty Hutton; Maverick (1959); Utah Blaine (1957); Gun Glory (1957); That’s Entertainment Part 2 (Clip from ‘Annie Get Your Gun’); and more.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: (11) - 8x10 / (3) - 5x4 / (2) - 5.5 x 3.5

Related Items