$12.99
$5.97
Hardcover BookSKU: 190701-78314-1
ISBN-10: 067107671x
ISBN-13: 9780671076719
Weight: 6.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
ISBN-10: 067107671x
ISBN-13: 9780671076719
Weight: 6.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Item Release Date: August 1, 1986
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
30 Years of Rock Hardcover 1st Edition (1986).
The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Language: English
Authors: John Tobler