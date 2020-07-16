Share Page Support Us
Nintendo Gameboy Super-Fighter 10 in 1 Game Cartridge – Fatal Fury, Street Fighter, World Heroes [377]

Nintendo Gameboy Super-Fighter 10 in 1 Game Cartridge – Fatal Fury, Street Fighter, World Heroes [377]
View larger

$26.99

$19.97


1 in stock


gameSKU: 200716-81316-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts
Studio: Nintendo
Details

Nintendo Gameboy Super-Fighter 10 in 1 Game Cartridge.

  • Games include:
  • Samurai Spirits 3
  • Derdher Fighters 1995
  • Fatal Fury 2
  • Street Fighter 2
  • World Heroes 2
  • Yu Yu Fighter 4
  • Turtles 3
  • Kureyon Shin 4
  • Yu Yu Fighter 2
  • SalorMoon R

The item is in very good condition with signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details. Item has not been tested and is being sold without warrantee.

Categories

