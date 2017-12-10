Twitter
Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: October 5, 1961
Rating: NR
Details

Here we have a colorful one sheet for Blake Edwards’ Breakfast at Tiffany’s, starring Audrey Hepburn.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Audrey Hepburn | Buddy Ebsen | George Peppard | John McGiver | Martin Balsam | Mickey Rooney | Patricia Neal | Stanley Adams
Directors: Blake Edwards
Project Name: Breakfast At Tiffany's

