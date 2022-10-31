Framed (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Glenn Ford, Janis Carter [F42]

- Cast: Barry Sullivan | Edgar Buchanan | Glenn Ford | Janis Carter | Jim Bannon | Karen Morley | Stanley Andrews | Walter Baldwin
- Directors: Richard Wallace
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Crime | Drama
- Studios: Columbia Pictures
- Original Release Date: March 27, 1947
- Rating: approved
Framed (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Glenn Ford, Janis Carter.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Barry Sullivan | Edgar Buchanan | Glenn Ford | Janis Carter | Jim Bannon | Karen Morley | Richard Wallace | Stanley Andrews | Walter Baldwin
- Shows / Movies: Framed (1947)
- Genres: Crime | Drama
- Companies: Columbia Pictures
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads