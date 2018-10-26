Alien Special Mondo Edition Original Soundtrack

$44.99
$39.97
UPC: 602547904935
Part No: MOND-027
Weight: 2.12 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Jerry Goldsmith | Ridley Scott items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Mondo | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979
Item Release Date: November 10, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Mondo is proud to present Jerry Goldsmith’s score to Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece, Alien. An absolute essential soundtrack for not only fans of the franchise, but of the legendary composer, and of science fiction and horror cinema itself. There is no doubt Alien is a monumental achievement in movie making, it’s tense, terrifying and pretty damn untouchable.The score by Jerry Goldsmith is an absolute masterclass in building tension and scaring the hell out of you within the film but it also is a beautifully orchestrated stand alone listen full of excitement that harks back to many of the rollicking adventure scores of the 40s and 50s.
Special Features
- 180 Gram Black Vinyl
- Newly Commissioned Art Work by Kilian Eng
Playlists
- Disc 1
- Main Title
Hyper Sleep
The Landing
The Terrain
The Craft
The Passage
The Skeleton
A New Face
Hanging On
The Lab
Drop Out
- Disc 2
- Nothing to Say
Cat Nip
Here Kitty
The Shaft
It's a Droid
Parker's Death
The Eggs
Sleepy Alien
To Sleep
The Cupboard
Out the Door
End Title
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Ridley Scott
Project Name: Alien
Contributors: Jerry Goldsmith | Lionel Newman | The National Philharmonic Orchestra
Related Items
Categories
Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Mondo | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Twentieth Century Fox | Vinyl