Alien Special Mondo Edition Original Soundtrack
Details

Mondo is proud to present Jerry Goldsmith’s score to Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece, Alien. An absolute essential soundtrack for not only fans of the franchise, but of the legendary composer, and of science fiction and horror cinema itself. There is no doubt Alien is a monumental achievement in movie making, it’s tense, terrifying and pretty damn untouchable.The score by Jerry Goldsmith is an absolute masterclass in building tension and scaring the hell out of you within the film but it also is a beautifully orchestrated stand alone listen full of excitement that harks back to many of the rollicking adventure scores of the 40s and 50s.

Special Features

  • 180 Gram Black Vinyl
  • Newly Commissioned Art Work by Kilian Eng

Playlists

  • Disc 1
  • Main Title
    Hyper Sleep
    The Landing
    The Terrain
    The Craft
    The Passage
    The Skeleton
    A New Face
    Hanging On
    The Lab
    Drop Out
  • Disc 2
  • Nothing to Say
    Cat Nip
    Here Kitty
    The Shaft
    It's a Droid
    Parker's Death
    The Eggs
    Sleepy Alien
    To Sleep
    The Cupboard
    Out the Door
    End Title

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Ridley Scott
Project Name: Alien
Contributors: Jerry Goldsmith | Lionel Newman | The National Philharmonic Orchestra

