Alien Special Mondo Edition Original Soundtrack

Details

Mondo is proud to present Jerry Goldsmith’s score to Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece, Alien. An absolute essential soundtrack for not only fans of the franchise, but of the legendary composer, and of science fiction and horror cinema itself. There is no doubt Alien is a monumental achievement in movie making, it’s tense, terrifying and pretty damn untouchable.The score by Jerry Goldsmith is an absolute masterclass in building tension and scaring the hell out of you within the film but it also is a beautifully orchestrated stand alone listen full of excitement that harks back to many of the rollicking adventure scores of the 40s and 50s.

Special Features

180 Gram Black Vinyl

Newly Commissioned Art Work by Kilian Eng

Playlists

Disc 1

Main Title

Hyper Sleep

The Landing

The Terrain

The Craft

The Passage

The Skeleton

A New Face

Hanging On

The Lab

Drop Out

Disc 2

Nothing to Say

Cat Nip

Here Kitty

The Shaft

It's a Droid

Parker's Death

The Eggs

Sleepy Alien

To Sleep

The Cupboard

Out the Door

End Title

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto

Directors: Ridley Scott

Project Name: Alien

Contributors: Jerry Goldsmith | Lionel Newman | The National Philharmonic Orchestra

