Waxwork is thrilled to announce the release of GET OUT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music By Michael Abels. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, GET OUT is a critically acclaimed 2017 American horror film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams. The film received numerous accolades and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Kalluya.

GET OUT is the directorial debut of accomplished actor and long time horror-fanatic, Jordan Peele. The film’s music was scored by composer Michael Abels, and it also features his debut as a film composer.

Included in the new deluxe double LP release of GET OUT are exclusive liner notes in the form of an in depth essay by Peele that illustrates the director’s first meeting with Michael Abels, their approach to the film’s music, and how it all came together to conjure a new sound. “I had some ideas. I envisioned distinctly black voices harmonically creating an unnatural sound. The absence of hope. The void of the voiceless. A disembodied Negro spiritual. The Sunken Place.”

GET OUT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the complete soundtrack by composer Michael Abels, deluxe packaging, new artwork by Leslie Herman, a printed insert with exclusive liner notes by Jordan Peele, 180 gram “Garden Party” green marbled vinyl, and old style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating.

Deluxe packaging, new artwork by Leslie Herman, a printed insert with exclusive liner notes by Jordan Peele

180 gram 'Garden Party' green marbled vinyl

Housed in an old style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating

Prologue

Sikiliza Kwa Wahenga (Main Title)

Chris & Rose (Love Theme)

The Deer

The House

Meet The Help

The House Reprise

Ice Tea

Jeremy Enough

Georgina’s Silhouette

Walter’s Run

Georgina In The Window

Hypnosis

Investigations

Garden Party

Andre Reveal

Fist Shake

Blind Art Dealer

Georgina Weeps

Get Out

The Auction

Ukulele Walk

Photographs

Finding The Keys

The Sunken Place

Rod’s Bing Search

Educational Video

Behold The Coagula

Rod Calls Rose

Mental Prep

Teacup TV

Surgery Prep

Chris Escapes

Race For The Teacup

Jeremy Attacks

Georgina Hit

Georgina Attacks

After The Accident

Get Him Grandpa

Walter Shoots

Rose Returns

Situation Handled

End Title (Montage)

Cast: Allison Williams | Betty Gabriel | Bradley Whitford | Caleb Landry Jones | Catherine Keener | Daniel Kaluuya | Lakeith Stanfield | Lil Rel Howery | Marcus Henderson | Stephen Root

Directors: Jordan Peele

Composers: Michael Abels

