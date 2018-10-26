$42.99
Waxwork is thrilled to announce the release of GET OUT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music By Michael Abels. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, GET OUT is a critically acclaimed 2017 American horror film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams. The film received numerous accolades and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Kalluya.
GET OUT is the directorial debut of accomplished actor and long time horror-fanatic, Jordan Peele. The film’s music was scored by composer Michael Abels, and it also features his debut as a film composer.
Included in the new deluxe double LP release of GET OUT are exclusive liner notes in the form of an in depth essay by Peele that illustrates the director’s first meeting with Michael Abels, their approach to the film’s music, and how it all came together to conjure a new sound. “I had some ideas. I envisioned distinctly black voices harmonically creating an unnatural sound. The absence of hope. The void of the voiceless. A disembodied Negro spiritual. The Sunken Place.”
GET OUT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the complete soundtrack by composer Michael Abels, deluxe packaging, new artwork by Leslie Herman, a printed insert with exclusive liner notes by Jordan Peele, 180 gram “Garden Party” green marbled vinyl, and old style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating.
- Deluxe packaging, new artwork by Leslie Herman, a printed insert with exclusive liner notes by Jordan Peele
- 180 gram 'Garden Party' green marbled vinyl
- Housed in an old style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating
- Prologue
Sikiliza Kwa Wahenga (Main Title)
Chris & Rose (Love Theme)
The Deer
The House
Meet The Help
The House Reprise
Ice Tea
Jeremy Enough
Georgina’s Silhouette
Walter’s Run
Georgina In The Window
Hypnosis
Investigations
Garden Party
Andre Reveal
Fist Shake
Blind Art Dealer
Georgina Weeps
Get Out
The Auction
Ukulele Walk
Photographs
Finding The Keys
The Sunken Place
Rod’s Bing Search
Educational Video
Behold The Coagula
Rod Calls Rose
Mental Prep
Teacup TV
Surgery Prep
Chris Escapes
Race For The Teacup
Jeremy Attacks
Georgina Hit
Georgina Attacks
After The Accident
Get Him Grandpa
Walter Shoots
Rose Returns
Situation Handled
End Title (Montage)
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Allison Williams | Betty Gabriel | Bradley Whitford | Caleb Landry Jones | Catherine Keener | Daniel Kaluuya | Lakeith Stanfield | Lil Rel Howery | Marcus Henderson | Stephen Root
Directors: Jordan Peele
Project Name: Get Out
Composers: Michael Abels
