Get Out Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Michael Abels

Get Out Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Michael Abels
Details

Waxwork is thrilled to announce the release of GET OUT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music By Michael Abels. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, GET OUT is a critically acclaimed 2017 American horror film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams. The film received numerous accolades and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Kalluya.

GET OUT is the directorial debut of accomplished actor and long time horror-fanatic, Jordan Peele. The film’s music was scored by composer Michael Abels, and it also features his debut as a film composer.

Included in the new deluxe double LP release of GET OUT are exclusive liner notes in the form of an in depth essay by Peele that illustrates the director’s first meeting with Michael Abels, their approach to the film’s music, and how it all came together to conjure a new sound. “I had some ideas. I envisioned distinctly black voices harmonically creating an unnatural sound. The absence of hope. The void of the voiceless. A disembodied Negro spiritual. The Sunken Place.”

GET OUT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features the complete soundtrack by composer Michael Abels, deluxe packaging, new artwork by Leslie Herman, a printed insert with exclusive liner notes by Jordan Peele, 180 gram “Garden Party” green marbled vinyl, and old style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating.

Special Features

  • Deluxe packaging, new artwork by Leslie Herman, a printed insert with exclusive liner notes by Jordan Peele
  • 180 gram 'Garden Party' green marbled vinyl
  • Housed in an old style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating

Playlists

  • Prologue
    Sikiliza Kwa Wahenga (Main Title)
    Chris & Rose (Love Theme)
    The Deer
    The House
    Meet The Help
    The House Reprise
    Ice Tea
    Jeremy Enough
    Georgina’s Silhouette
    Walter’s Run
    Georgina In The Window
    Hypnosis
    Investigations
    Garden Party
    Andre Reveal
    Fist Shake
    Blind Art Dealer
    Georgina Weeps
    Get Out
    The Auction
    Ukulele Walk
    Photographs
    Finding The Keys
    The Sunken Place
    Rod’s Bing Search
    Educational Video
    Behold The Coagula
    Rod Calls Rose
    Mental Prep
    Teacup TV
    Surgery Prep
    Chris Escapes
    Race For The Teacup
    Jeremy Attacks
    Georgina Hit
    Georgina Attacks
    After The Accident
    Get Him Grandpa
    Walter Shoots
    Rose Returns
    Situation Handled
    End Title (Montage)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Allison Williams | Betty Gabriel | Bradley Whitford | Caleb Landry Jones | Catherine Keener | Daniel Kaluuya | Lakeith Stanfield | Lil Rel Howery | Marcus Henderson | Stephen Root
Directors: Jordan Peele
Project Name: Get Out
Composers: Michael Abels

