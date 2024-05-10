Superman (2025 film) (2025)

DC Entertainment, The Safran Company, Warner Bros.

Actor David Corenswet plays Superman in the James Gunn DC superhero film, which tells the story of Superman’s attempts to reconcile living the human life of Clark Kent with his alien heritage as a Kryptonian. Instead of an origin story, the film begins when Superman was already a superhero in Metropolis and works as Clark at the Daily Planet.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific.