Doctor Dolittle 50th Anniversary Expanded Soundtrack Limited Edition 2-CD Set

View larger $34.99 $29.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 180626-73911-1

UPC: 826924145029

Part No: LLLCD1450

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Adventure | Comedy

Studio: La-La Land Records | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: December 19, 1967

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, 20th Century Fox, Fox Music and Universal Music Special Markets present DOCTOR DOLITTLE: 50th ANNIVERSARY EXPANDED SOUNDTRACK: LIMITED EDITION, a special 2-CD set featuring a newly restored and remastered presentation of Leslie Bricusse’s (SCROOGE, WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY) original motion picture score and songs from the 1967 feature film musical DOCTOR DOLITTLE, directed by Richard Fleischer and starring Rex Harrison, Samantha Eggar and Anthony Newley. Songwriter/lyricist Bricusse unleashes a musical bounty to complement this charming incarnation of the classic Hugh Lofting titular character and his magic gift of gab with the animals. Bricusse’s iconic work here would generate such famous songs as “I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It,” “Fabulous Places” and the Oscar-Winning “Talk To The Animals.”

This deluxe 2-CD anniversary edition, meticulously produced, restored, mixed and mastered by Mike Matessino, from studio vault elements, in consultation with the composer, showcases a stunningly full ACT I and ACT II score presentation greatly expanded beyond the original Gold-selling 1967 album. A wealth of previously unreleased material includes the lush underscore arranged by Alexander Courage and Lionel Newman, with the presentation further enhanced by alternates and never-before-heard demo recordings by the legendary Rex Harrison. It’s the long-awaited, definitive assembly of a classic musical score that has delighted fans of all ages for half a century. Matessino’s exclusive, in-depth notes, with recollections from the composer, takes you behind the scenes of Dolittle’s wonderful musical world and Jim Titus’ art design herds the packaging together in classy fashion. This is a limited edition release of 3000 units.

Special Features

Deluxe 2-CD anniversary edition produced, restored, mixed and mastered from studio vault elements, in consultation with the composer

A wealth of previously unreleased material includes the lush underscore arranged by Alexander Courage and Lionel Newman, with the presentation further enhanced by alternates and never-before-heard demo recordings by the legendary Rex Harrison

Exclusive, in-depth notes, with recollections from the composer, by Mike Matessino

Limited edition release of 3000 units

Playlists

Disc 1: Score Presentation

Act 1

Overture (Film Version) 2:52

Prologue 2:04

Main Title / Puddleby-on-the-Marsh 2:37

My Friend the Doctor 3:32

Dolittle’s Study / Frying Sausages 1:36

The Vegetarian 4:38

Retrospect / Hat and Mouse 2:20

Talk to the Animals 2:52

Talk to the Animals – Part 2 (Montage) 2:48

Time to Retire / Fox and Hounds 1:57

At the Crossroads (Extended Version) 4:02

The Pushmi-Pullyu / Blossom’s Circus 1:50

I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It (Extended Version) 7:54

Beautiful Things (Extended Version) 5:23

Sophie the Seal’s Journey 6:22

When I Look in Your Eyes (Film Version) 2:21

Dolittle’s Arrest / A Concerned Emma 1:03

Like Animals (Film Version) 4:18

Intermission :32

Act 2

Entr’acte / On the Bridge 2:22

After Today (Extended Version) 3:45

Dolittle’s Escape 2:20

The Stowaway 1:24

Fabulous Places 3:43

Emma at Work / Dart Game 2:26

The Porpoise / Sea Star Island 1:38

Disc 2

Act 2 (continued)

Where Are the Words (Extended Version) 4:06

I Think I Like You (Extended Version) 2:54

Restless Natives 1:28

Frosty Village 2:54

The Giant Whale 5:55

Doctor Dolittle (Extended Version) 3:40

The Great Pink Sea Snail 1:36

Two Weeks From Tuesday / A Tearful Goodbye 2:16

A Fond Farewell 3:12

Something in Your Smile 2:24

My Friend the Doctor – Finale (Extended Version) 1:24

End Cast / Exit Music 2:38

Additional Music

Overture (Alternate) 2:57

Main Title / Puddleby-on-the-Marsh (Alternate) 3:49

I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It (Album Track) 2:30

Beautiful Things (Film Version) 3:01

When I Look in Your Eyes (Album Track) 1:51

The Stowaway (Film Version) 1:26

Dart Game (Alternate) :33

Sea Star Island (Alternate) :59

Doctor Dolittle (Album Track) 2:32

Specifications

Runtime: 2:36:28

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Anthony Newley | Geoffrey Holder | Peter Bull | Portia Nelson | Rex Harrison | Richard Attenborough | Samantha Eggar

Directors: Richard Fleischer

Project Name: Doctor Dolittle

Contributors: Leslie Bricusse | Lionel Newman

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | CD | Comedy | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Throwback Space | Twentieth Century Fox