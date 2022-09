View larger $5.49

Airboy Comic Book Issue No. 2 1986 Eclipse Comics, The Airfighters Return! The Wolf and the Phoenix, Airboy meets an old friend and fighting partner of his dad’s and finds out more about Valkyrie. Script by Charles Dixon & Timothy Truman and art by Tom Yeates.

