ESPN Magazine Scottie Pippen Cover (February 1999) [189114]

View larger
ESPN Magazine Scottie Pippen Cover (February 1999) [189114]

$23.99

$18.97


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 180906-76445-1
Weight: 5.05 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Memorabilia
Genres: Sport
Item Release Date: February 22, 1999
Details

Featured is a copy of ESPN Magazine with NBA legend Scottie Pippen on the cover, from February 22, 1999. The Magazine is encased in a clear acrylic glass frame and is ready for display. Frame has some scuff marks and and needs to be cleaned. Pippin is wearing a Houston Rockets jersey, number 33.

  • 1987–1998 Chicago Bulls
  • 1998–1999 Houston Rockets
  • 1999–2003 Portland Trail Blazers
  • 2003–2004 Chicago Bulls
  • 2008 Torpan Pojat
  • 2008 Sundsvall Dragons

Specifications

  • Size: 9.75 x 12 in. magazine / 13.25 x 15.25 in. glass


Publication: ESPN Magazine
Subject: Scottie Pippen

