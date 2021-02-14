New York Daily News Special 48-Page Tribute Section Farewell Captain Derek Jeter (September 7, 2014) [J63]

View larger $12.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





paper SKU: 210214-85137-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Derek Jeter items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Sport

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

New York Daily News Special 48-Page Tribute Section Farewell Captain Derek Jeter (September 7, 2014).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.



Publication: New York Daily News

Related Items

Categories

Magazines & Newspapers | Sport