The Running Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-LP Vinyl Edition

The Running Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-LP Vinyl Edition
The Running Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-LP Vinyl Edition
The Running Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-LP Vinyl Edition

$29.99

$28.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 201011-82257-1
UPC: 888072181403
Part No: VS000263
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Parody | Science Fiction
Studio: Paramount Pictures | Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: November 13, 1987
Item Release Date: June 16, 2020
Rating: R
Details

A tour de force of synthesizer based score from the composer of Beverly Hills Cop and Top Gun. The original (1987) 17 track album has been expanded to 35 tracks, which includes additional music and unreleased/alternate cues all taken from the original Paramount Pictures sources. This 2LP set comes in gatefold jacket with printed inner sleeves. The entire package features original art specially created for this release along with extensive liner notes and original film stills.

This is a new and sealed item. The image with open materials is a stock image for reference only.

Special Features

  • Deluxe edition of Harold Faltermeyer's 1987 masterpiece
  • Expanded from 17 to 35 tracks
  • Mastered from new source material
  • New liner notes and additional rarely seen set photos
  • New cover art design

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Dweezil Zappa | Jesse Ventura | Jim Brown | Maria Conchita Alonso | Mick Fleetwood | Richard Dawson | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Paul Michael Glaser
Project Name: The Running Man
Composers: Harold Faltermeyer

