Bond: Behind the Scenes Hardcover Edition – Rare Images from the Making of the Bond Films

Hardcover Book SKU: 201014-82270-1

UPC: 9780750990752

ISBN-10: 0750990759

ISBN-13: 978-0750990752

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Daniel Craig | George Lazenby | James Bond | Pierce Brosnan | Roger Moore | Sean Connery | Timothy Dalton items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Spy Films

Studio: The History Press

Item Release Date: November 1, 2019

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A collection of rare and unseen images from the making of the Bond films. Mirrorpix has granted access to its formidable photo archives to create this comprehensive photographic history.

Ever since Sean Connery donned the tuxedo for the first time in 1962’s Dr. No, every James Bond film has been met with a fanfare of excitement the world over. 007 has become an institution and the most successful film series ever produced. To mark its ongoing success in the year of its 25th production, Mirrorpix has opened the archives to their vast collection of behind-the-scenes images of the making of the Bond films. Daily Mirror photographers were granted exclusive access to the Pinewood sets of the early Bond productions, and all these images, including the many photocalls and premieres, are included in this comprehensive collection.

Specifications

Pages: 144

Size: 6.5 X 7.5 in

Material: cloth cover



Subject: Daniel Craig | George Lazenby | James Bond | Pierce Brosnan | Roger Moore | Sean Connery | Timothy Dalton

Project Name: A View to a Kill | Casino Royale | Diamonds Are Forever | Die Another Day | Dr. No | For Your Eyes Only | From Russia with Love | GoldenEye | Goldfinger | Licence to Kill | Live and Let Die | Moonraker | No Time To Die | Octopussy | On Her Majesty's Secret Service | Quantum of Solace | Skyfall | Spectre | The Living Daylights | The Man with the Golden Gun | The Spy Who Loved Me | The World Is Not Enough | Thunderball | Tomorrow Never Dies | You Only Live Twice

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Hardcover Books | Spy Films | The History Press | Throwback Space