Bond: Behind the Scenes Hardcover Edition – Rare Images from the Making of the Bond Films

UPC: 9780750990752
ISBN-10: 0750990759
ISBN-13: 978-0750990752
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Studio: The History Press
Item Release Date: November 1, 2019
Details
A collection of rare and unseen images from the making of the Bond films. Mirrorpix has granted access to its formidable photo archives to create this comprehensive photographic history.
Ever since Sean Connery donned the tuxedo for the first time in 1962’s Dr. No, every James Bond film has been met with a fanfare of excitement the world over. 007 has become an institution and the most successful film series ever produced. To mark its ongoing success in the year of its 25th production, Mirrorpix has opened the archives to their vast collection of behind-the-scenes images of the making of the Bond films. Daily Mirror photographers were granted exclusive access to the Pinewood sets of the early Bond productions, and all these images, including the many photocalls and premieres, are included in this comprehensive collection.
Specifications
- Pages: 144
- Size: 6.5 X 7.5 in
- Material: cloth cover
Subject: Daniel Craig | George Lazenby | James Bond | Pierce Brosnan | Roger Moore | Sean Connery | Timothy Dalton
Project Name: A View to a Kill | Casino Royale | Diamonds Are Forever | Die Another Day | Dr. No | For Your Eyes Only | From Russia with Love | GoldenEye | Goldfinger | Licence to Kill | Live and Let Die | Moonraker | No Time To Die | Octopussy | On Her Majesty's Secret Service | Quantum of Solace | Skyfall | Spectre | The Living Daylights | The Man with the Golden Gun | The Spy Who Loved Me | The World Is Not Enough | Thunderball | Tomorrow Never Dies | You Only Live Twice
