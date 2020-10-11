Heat – Music from the Michael Mann Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-LP Vinyl Edition (2020)

$31.99
$28.97
UPC: 093624898214
Part No: WMVLP4898214
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
Studio: Warner/Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 1995
Item Release Date: July 14, 2020
Rating: R
Details
Available for the first time on vinyl, this is the enthralling soundtrack for filmmaker Michael Mann’s L.A. gangster epic, Heat. The film marks the furst time Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino shared screen time. This deluxe release includes the music score for the film composed by Elliot Goldenthal and produced by Matthias Gohl, as well as all the tracks performed by artists such as Moby, Brian Eno, U2, Michael Brook and many others. A must have for fans of movie soundtracks, Michael Mann and the movie itself.
Playlists
- Disc One - Side One
- Heat by: Kronos Quartet
- Always Forever Now by: Brian Eno | Passengers | U2
- Condensers by: Elliot Goldenthal | Matthias Gohl
- Refinery Surveillance by: Kronos Quartet
- Last Night by: Manfred Eicher | Terje Rypdal | The Chasers
- Disc One - Side Two
- Ultramarine by: Michael Brook
- Armenia by: Einsturzende Neubauten
- Of Helplessness by: Elliot Goldenthal | Matthias Gohl
- Steel Cello Lament by: Elliot Goldenthal | Matthias Gohl
- Mystery Man by: Manfred Eicher | Terje Rypdal
- Disc Two - Side One
- New Dawn Fades by: Moby
- Entrada & Shootout by: Elliot Goldenthal | Matthias Gohl
- Force Marker by: Brian Eno
- Coffee Shop by: Elliot Goldenthal | Matthias Gohl
- Fate Scrapes by: Elliot Goldenthal | Matthias Gohl
- La Bas (Edited Version) by: Lisa Gerrard
- Disc Two - Side Two
- Gloradin by: Lisa Gerrard
- Run Uphill by: Elliot Goldenthal | Matthias Gohl
- Predator Diorama by: Kronos Quartet
- Of Separation by: Elliot Goldenthal | Matthias Gohl
- God Moving Over the Face of the Waters by: Moby
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Al Pacino | Amy Brenneman | Ashley Judd | Danny Trejo | Dennis Haysbert | Diane Venora | Hank Azaria | Henry Rollins | Jon Voight | Mykelti Williamson | Natalie Portman | Robert De Niro | Ted Levine | Tom Noonan | Tom Sizemore | Tone Loc | Val Kilmer | Wes Studi | William Fichtner
Directors: Michael Mann
Project Name: Heat
