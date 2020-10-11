Share Page Support Us
Heat – Music from the Michael Mann Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-LP Vinyl Edition (2020)

Heat – Music from the Michael Mann Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-LP Vinyl Edition (2020)
$31.99

$28.97


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 201011-82255-1
UPC: 093624898214
Part No: WMVLP4898214
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
Studio: Warner/Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 1995
Item Release Date: July 14, 2020
Rating: R
Available for the first time on vinyl, this is the enthralling soundtrack for filmmaker Michael Mann’s L.A. gangster epic, Heat. The film marks the furst time Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino shared screen time. This deluxe release includes the music score for the film composed by Elliot Goldenthal and produced by Matthias Gohl, as well as all the tracks performed by artists such as Moby, Brian Eno, U2, Michael Brook and many others. A must have for fans of movie soundtracks, Michael Mann and the movie itself.

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Al Pacino | Amy Brenneman | Ashley Judd | Danny Trejo | Dennis Haysbert | Diane Venora | Hank Azaria | Henry Rollins | Jon Voight | Mykelti Williamson | Natalie Portman | Robert De Niro | Ted Levine | Tom Noonan | Tom Sizemore | Tone Loc | Val Kilmer | Wes Studi | William Fichtner
Directors: Michael Mann
Project Name: Heat

