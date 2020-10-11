Heat – Music from the Michael Mann Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe 2-LP Vinyl Edition (2020)

View larger $31.99 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201011-82255-1

UPC: 093624898214

Part No: WMVLP4898214

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Al Pacino | Danny Trejo | Dennis Haysbert | Jon Voight | Mykelti Williamson | Robert De Niro | Val Kilmer items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers

Studio: Warner/Watertower Records

Original U.S. Release: December 15, 1995

Item Release Date: July 14, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Available for the first time on vinyl, this is the enthralling soundtrack for filmmaker Michael Mann’s L.A. gangster epic, Heat. The film marks the furst time Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino shared screen time. This deluxe release includes the music score for the film composed by Elliot Goldenthal and produced by Matthias Gohl, as well as all the tracks performed by artists such as Moby, Brian Eno, U2, Michael Brook and many others. A must have for fans of movie soundtracks, Michael Mann and the movie itself.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Al Pacino | Amy Brenneman | Ashley Judd | Danny Trejo | Dennis Haysbert | Diane Venora | Hank Azaria | Henry Rollins | Jon Voight | Mykelti Williamson | Natalie Portman | Robert De Niro | Ted Levine | Tom Noonan | Tom Sizemore | Tone Loc | Val Kilmer | Wes Studi | William Fichtner

Directors: Michael Mann

Project Name: Heat

Related Items

Categories

Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Thrillers | Vinyl | Warner/Watertower Records