Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card Poliwhirl Pokeball Red Box (1999) [1135]

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card Poliwhirl Pokeball Red Box (1999) [1135]
View larger

$19.99

$16.97


1 in stock


cardSKU: 191126-79832-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Pokemon  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card Poliwhirl Pokeball Red Box (1999).

The item is in very good condition with some signs of wear. See photos for details.


Subject: Pokemon

Related Items

New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2018 Program Guide
Frank Frazetta Fantasy Illustrated Magazine Issue Number 1 (Spring 1998)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Rock N’ Roll Dancing Groot Jakks Pacific
Jiminy Cricket’s Mouse Club Songs 45RPM Vinyl Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club
Munchkin: Deadpool Just Deadpool Card Set
Alan Howarth – Assault On Precinct 13 & Dark Star Limited Edition Music from the Motion Pictures
Funko POP Star Wars Unfinished C-3PO Exclusive Bobble-Head Figure #181
The Simpsons: The Complete Second Season Collector’s Edition DVD
Bruce Lee’s Game of Death 2-Disc Blu-ray Set Collector’s Edition Shout Factory Select
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *