Afro Samurai DC Unlimited Funimation Action Figure Ninja Ninja

Afro Samurai (played by Academy Award nominated Samuel L. Jackson) is an epic tale of a black samurai’s hunt for Justice (Ron Perlman from Hellboy, Alien 3) who murdered his father. Composed by famed artist RZA (Kill Bill, Wu Tang Clan) Afro Samurai blends traditional Japanese culture, funky technology and hip-hop to create a brutally fresh entertainment experience.

Each figure features multiple points of articulation

Figure stands approximately 7″ tall

The item is new and still encased in its original packaging. The packaging is in great shape, with an indent at the bottom, along with a few bends, creases and slight wear from years of storage.

