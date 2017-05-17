Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Van Helsing: Monster Slayer Series 1 Frankenstein’s Monster with Revealing Brain Based on Shuler Hensley

Van Helsing: Monster Slayer Series 1 Frankenstein’s Monster with Revealing Brain Based on Shuler Hensley
View larger
Van Helsing: Monster Slayer Series 1 Frankenstein’s Monster with Revealing Brain Based on Shuler Hensley
Van Helsing: Monster Slayer Series 1 Frankenstein’s Monster with Revealing Brain Based on Shuler Hensley
Van Helsing: Monster Slayer Series 1 Frankenstein’s Monster with Revealing Brain Based on Shuler Hensley
Van Helsing: Monster Slayer Series 1 Frankenstein’s Monster with Revealing Brain Based on Shuler Hensley

$14.95

$11.95


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170518-65220-1
UPC: 039897410043
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Jakks Pacific | Universal
Original U.S. Release: May 7, 2004
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a Van Helsing: Monster Slayer Series 1 Frankenstein’s Monster with Revealing Brain. The figure is based on the Stephen Sommers action film starring Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale and Richard Roxburgh. Shuler Hensley played the role of Frankenstein’s Monster.

The JAKKS Pacific item is new and still wrapped in its original packaging. The board packaging is in very good shape, with some creases and bends, along with slight wear from storage.

Cast: Alun Armstrong | David Wenham | Elena Anaya | Hugh Jackman | Josie Maran | Kate Beckinsale | Kevin J. O'Connor | Richard Roxburgh | Robbie Coltrane | Samuel West | Shuler Hensley | Silvia Colloca | Stephen Fisher | Tom Fisher | Will Kemp
Directors: Stephen Sommers

Related Items

Mattel James Cameron’s Avatar AMP SUIT Vehicle
Cinema Retro Magazine Volume 12 Issue 36 (2016) – 50th Anniversary of The Professionals starring Burt Lancaster, Lee Marvin, Claudia Cardinale, Robert Ryan, Woody Strode and Jack Palance
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Skull Outline Youth and Childrens Apparel
McFarlane Toys Conan The Indomitable Series One Action Figure (2004)
Bruce Lee Self Help Portrait Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirt Designs
Disco Godfather
Alien Face Sticker Apparel
Alien Prey Fleece Blanket
Across 110th Street
McFarlane Toys Spawn Classic Comic Covers Series 25 Sam & Twitch (2004)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Jakks Pacific | Suspense | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures | Universal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *