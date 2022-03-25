Bloodsport Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score CD Edition by Paul Hertzog

View larger $29.09

Waxwork Records is thrilled to release BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Paul Hertzog on CD! Expanded and re-mastered, this soundtrack is a holy grail for retro 80’s action fans, synth driven soundtrack lovers, and anyone preparing for an epic Kumite battle! BLOODSPORT is a 1988 American martial arts action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bolo Yeung. It was one of Van Damme’s first starring films and showcased his athletic abilities. It has since become a cult film.

The score music by Paul Hertzog is the perfect 80’s score complete with driving synthesizers and pulsing drum machines. Programmed beats with improvisational melodies, flutes, Chinese harps, and odd measures at key points make the score to BLOODSPORT a memorable and nostalgic trip. Also featured on this deluxe double LP are the tracks “Fight To Survive” and “On My Own – Alone” by Stan Bush.

BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on CD features the expanded film music re-mastered, New artwork by Vance Kelly approved by the Muscles from Brussels himself, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and liner notes by composer Paul Hertzog.

Special Features

Expanded and Re-Mastered Soundtrack

New Artwork by Vance Kelly

Liner Notes By Composer Paul Hertzog

Deluxe Fully Illustrated Packaging

Playlists

Kumite

Captain

Flashback Montage (Flashback / Martial Science / Father & Son / Training / Tree & Sword)

In Hong Kong

The Walled City

Dim Mak

Police

First Day (Ceremony / First Fight / Good. Bad. Ugly / Dux Vs. Arab)

Fight To Survive

Morning After

Second Day

Samoan Balls

Jackson Falls

On My Own - Alone

Here For The Final? / Inspector, No!

Paco Vs Dux

Chong Li Kills

Preparation

Finals (Finals / Powder / Triumph)

Fight To Survive (End Title)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

