Bloodsport Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score CD Edition by Paul Hertzog

Bloodsport Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score CD Edition by Paul Hertzog
View larger
$29.09
$25.97
See Options

5 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 220130-98908-1
UPC: 728028509069
Part No: WW119
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: New

Waxwork Records is thrilled to release BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Paul Hertzog on CD! Expanded and re-mastered, this soundtrack is a holy grail for retro 80’s action fans, synth driven soundtrack lovers, and anyone preparing for an epic Kumite battle! BLOODSPORT is a 1988 American martial arts action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bolo Yeung. It was one of Van Damme’s first starring films and showcased his athletic abilities. It has since become a cult film.

The score music by Paul Hertzog is the perfect 80’s score complete with driving synthesizers and pulsing drum machines. Programmed beats with improvisational melodies, flutes, Chinese harps, and odd measures at key points make the score to BLOODSPORT a memorable and nostalgic trip. Also featured on this deluxe double LP are the tracks “Fight To Survive” and “On My Own – Alone” by Stan Bush.

BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on CD features the expanded film music re-mastered, New artwork by Vance Kelly approved by the Muscles from Brussels himself, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and liner notes by composer Paul Hertzog.

Special Features

  • Expanded and Re-Mastered Soundtrack
  • New Artwork by Vance Kelly
  • Liner Notes By Composer Paul Hertzog
  • Deluxe Fully Illustrated Packaging

Playlists

  • Kumite
  • Captain
  • Flashback Montage (Flashback / Martial Science / Father & Son / Training / Tree & Sword)
  • In Hong Kong
  • The Walled City
  • Dim Mak
  • Police
  • First Day (Ceremony / First Fight / Good. Bad. Ugly / Dux Vs. Arab)
  • Fight To Survive
  • Morning After
  • Second Day
  • Samoan Balls
  • Jackson Falls
  • On My Own - Alone
  • Here For The Final? / Inspector, No!
  • Paco Vs Dux
  • Chong Li Kills
  • Preparation
  • Finals (Finals / Powder / Triumph)
  • Fight To Survive (End Title)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
