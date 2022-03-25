Bloodsport Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score CD Edition by Paul Hertzog

- Cast: Bernard Mariano | Bill Yuen Ping Kuen | Bolo Yeung | Donald Gibb | Forest Whitaker | Jean-Claude Van Damme | John Cheung | Ken Siu | Kimo Lai Kwok Ki | Leah Ayres | Michel Qissi | Nathan Chukueke | Newt Arnold | Norman Burton | Paulo Tocha | Philip Chan | Pierre Rafini | Rani Gill | Roy Chiao | Shun-Yin Leung
- Directors: Newt Arnold
- Project Name Bloodsport
- Composers Paul Hertzog
- Subject Frank Dux
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
- Studios: MGM | Waxwork
- Original Release Date: February 26, 1988
- Product Release Date: January 5, 2022
- Rating: R
- More: Bolo Yeung | Forest Whitaker | Jean-Claude Van Damme
Waxwork Records is thrilled to release BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Paul Hertzog on CD! Expanded and re-mastered, this soundtrack is a holy grail for retro 80’s action fans, synth driven soundtrack lovers, and anyone preparing for an epic Kumite battle! BLOODSPORT is a 1988 American martial arts action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Bolo Yeung. It was one of Van Damme’s first starring films and showcased his athletic abilities. It has since become a cult film.
The score music by Paul Hertzog is the perfect 80’s score complete with driving synthesizers and pulsing drum machines. Programmed beats with improvisational melodies, flutes, Chinese harps, and odd measures at key points make the score to BLOODSPORT a memorable and nostalgic trip. Also featured on this deluxe double LP are the tracks “Fight To Survive” and “On My Own – Alone” by Stan Bush.
BLOODSPORT Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on CD features the expanded film music re-mastered, New artwork by Vance Kelly approved by the Muscles from Brussels himself, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and liner notes by composer Paul Hertzog.
Special Features
- Expanded and Re-Mastered Soundtrack
- New Artwork by Vance Kelly
- Liner Notes By Composer Paul Hertzog
- Deluxe Fully Illustrated Packaging
Playlists
- Kumite
- Captain
- Flashback Montage (Flashback / Martial Science / Father & Son / Training / Tree & Sword)
- In Hong Kong
- The Walled City
- Dim Mak
- Police
- First Day (Ceremony / First Fight / Good. Bad. Ugly / Dux Vs. Arab)
- Fight To Survive
- Morning After
- Second Day
- Samoan Balls
- Jackson Falls
- On My Own - Alone
- Here For The Final? / Inspector, No!
- Paco Vs Dux
- Chong Li Kills
- Preparation
- Finals (Finals / Powder / Triumph)
- Fight To Survive (End Title)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
