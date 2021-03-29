Share Page Support Us
Hollywood High + Teenage Mother Drive-In Double Feature No. 9 Blu-ray Edition

Hollywood High + Teenage Mother Drive-In Double Feature No. 9 Blu-ray Edition
$29.99
$18.99
1 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210329-85991-1
UPC: 764595880934
Part No: D88093
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Two Teen Exploitation Drive-In Classics!

HOLLYWOOD HIGH
Four high school girls at Hollywood High in 1976 are looking for a place to party and meet a retired movie star with a huge house with ten private bedrooms… but there’s a catch.

TEENAGE MOTHER
A new health teacher in a high school is assaulted by drug-dealing students and is blamed when a student turns up pregnant.

Special Features

  • Dark Force 'Drive-In Mode' allows viewer to experience the entire nostalgic program complete with iconic drive-in intermission clock
  • New HD transfers made from the only known existing 35mm prints with extensive scene by scene color correction
  • Teenage Mother stars Arlene Farber (The French Connection), Fred Willard (Best in Show) and Lynne Lipton (My Little Pony, Thundercats)
  • Hollywood High stars Susanne Severeid (Don't Answer the Phone!) and John William Young (Roadhouse)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 149 min
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Language: English
  • Audio: Original Mono Track
