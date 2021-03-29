Hollywood High + Teenage Mother Drive-In Double Feature No. 9 Blu-ray Edition

- Cast: Arlene Farber | Dan Howard | Fred Willard | Frederick Riccio | George Peters | Howard Le May | Hy Pyke | John William Young | Joseph Butcher | Julie Ange | Kevin Mead | Kress Hytes | Lori Bump | Lynne Lipton | Marcy Albrecht | Mark Lawhead | Marla Winters | Matt Reynolds | Phil J. Macias | Rae Sperling | Richard Hynes | Sherry Hardin | Susanne Severeid
- Directors: Jerry Gross | Patrick Wright
- Project Name Hollywood High | Teenage Mother
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Comedy | Exploitation | Sexploitation
- Studios: Dark Force Entertainment
- Original Release Date: January 1, 1967
- Product Release Date: December 15, 2020
- Rating: R
Two Teen Exploitation Drive-In Classics!
HOLLYWOOD HIGH
Four high school girls at Hollywood High in 1976 are looking for a place to party and meet a retired movie star with a huge house with ten private bedrooms… but there’s a catch.
TEENAGE MOTHER
A new health teacher in a high school is assaulted by drug-dealing students and is blamed when a student turns up pregnant.
Special Features
- Dark Force 'Drive-In Mode' allows viewer to experience the entire nostalgic program complete with iconic drive-in intermission clock
- New HD transfers made from the only known existing 35mm prints with extensive scene by scene color correction
- Teenage Mother stars Arlene Farber (The French Connection), Fred Willard (Best in Show) and Lynne Lipton (My Little Pony, Thundercats)
- Hollywood High stars Susanne Severeid (Don't Answer the Phone!) and John William Young (Roadhouse)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 149 min
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Region: A,B,C
- Language: English
- Audio: Original Mono Track
