Hollywood High + Teenage Mother Drive-In Double Feature No. 9 Blu-ray Edition

View larger $29.99

$18.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Blu-ray

SKU: 210329-85991-1

UPC: 764595880934

Part No: D88093

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New



Two Teen Exploitation Drive-In Classics!

HOLLYWOOD HIGH

Four high school girls at Hollywood High in 1976 are looking for a place to party and meet a retired movie star with a huge house with ten private bedrooms… but there’s a catch.

TEENAGE MOTHER

A new health teacher in a high school is assaulted by drug-dealing students and is blamed when a student turns up pregnant.

Special Features

Dark Force 'Drive-In Mode' allows viewer to experience the entire nostalgic program complete with iconic drive-in intermission clock

New HD transfers made from the only known existing 35mm prints with extensive scene by scene color correction

Teenage Mother stars Arlene Farber (The French Connection), Fred Willard (Best in Show) and Lynne Lipton (My Little Pony, Thundercats)

Hollywood High stars Susanne Severeid (Don't Answer the Phone!) and John William Young (Roadhouse)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 149 min

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: A,B,C

Language: English

Audio: Original Mono Track

Related Items