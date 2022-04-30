Star Trek: The Original TV Series 50×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T62]

- Cast: DeForest Kelley | Eddie Paskey | George Takei | James Doohan | John Winston | Leonard Nimoy | Majel Barrett | Nichelle Nichols | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
- Project Name Star Trek: The Original Series
- Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
- Lines: Throwback Space
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
- Studios: Trev
- Original Release Date: September 8, 1966
- Rating: TV-PG
- More: Gene Roddenberry | George Takei | Leonard Nimoy | Nichelle Nichols | William Shatner
- See All BEACH TOWEL DESIGNS
- Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
- The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
- Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
- One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
- All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more. CLICK HERE to see them all.
Star Trek: The Original TV Series 50×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel.
Specifications
- Size: 51x27 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: DeForest Kelley | Eddie Paskey | Gene Roddenberry | George Takei | James Doohan | John Winston | Leonard Nimoy | Majel Barrett | Nichelle Nichols | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
- Shows / Movies: Star Trek: The Original Series
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
- Companies: Trev
- Product Types: Home & Bath > Beach Towels