A Tribute to Enzo Anselmo Ferrari – Red Collage 36 x 24 inch Auto Poster

PosterSKU: 171216-69022-1
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Car Films
Poster Categories: Sports, Autos and Bikes
Details

This cool poster features a group of red Ferraris in a tribute to Enzo Anselmo Ferrari, the Italian motor racing driver and entrepreneur. Ferrari was the founder of the Scuderia Ferrari Grand Prix motor racing team and the Ferrari automobile brand.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in


Creators: Enzo Anselmo Ferrari

