A Tribute to Enzo Anselmo Ferrari – Red Collage 36 x 24 inch Auto Poster

$12.99
$7.99
Part No: CJ3787
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Car Films
Poster Categories: Sports, Autos and Bikes
Details
This cool poster features a group of red Ferraris in a tribute to Enzo Anselmo Ferrari, the Italian motor racing driver and entrepreneur. Ferrari was the founder of the Scuderia Ferrari Grand Prix motor racing team and the Ferrari automobile brand.
Specifications
- Size: 36x24 in
Creators: Enzo Anselmo Ferrari