A Tribute to Enzo Anselmo Ferrari – Red Collage 36 x 24 inch Auto Poster

View larger $12.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171216-69022-1

Part No: CJ3787

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Genres: Car Films

Poster Categories: Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This cool poster features a group of red Ferraris in a tribute to Enzo Anselmo Ferrari, the Italian motor racing driver and entrepreneur. Ferrari was the founder of the Scuderia Ferrari Grand Prix motor racing team and the Ferrari automobile brand.

Specifications

Size: 36x24 in



Creators: Enzo Anselmo Ferrari

Related Items

Categories

Car Films | Posters - Reprints | Sports, Autos and Bikes