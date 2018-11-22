Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Hustler Magazine January 1984 Pat Boone Nude [198142]

Hustler Magazine January 1984 Pat Boone Nude [198142]
View larger
Hustler Magazine January 1984 Pat Boone Nude [198142]
Hustler Magazine January 1984 Pat Boone Nude [198142]

$18.99

$13.97


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 181122-76939-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Item Release Date: January 1, 1984
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hustler Magazine January 1984 Pat Boone Nude.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Hustler Magazine
Subject: Pat Boone

Related Items

John Carpenter’s Assault On Precinct 13 Collector’s Edition – Shout Factory
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY70]
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 12 with GORGO Poster Insert (June 28, 1972)
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY73]
H.P. Lovecraft’s Bride of Re-Animator Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray – Arrow Video
Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 DVD
The Prince and the Nature Girl
Hammer Horror Classic Themes 1958-1974 – Original Film Soundtrack Recordings [Import]
Cat Run 2 Blu-ray + Digital HD with Slipcover

Categories

Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *