The Teahouse of the August Moon Paperback Edition (1964, Signet P2146)

$8.99

$4.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74096-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Drama | War
Studio: Signet
Original U.S. Release: December 1, 1956
Rating: NR
Details

The Teahouse of the August Moon takes place in post-WWII Okinawa, Japan, when an American captain is brought in to help build a school, but the locals want a teahouse instead. The conflict pits the U.S. army against a group of geisha girls from the town.

The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear on the cover, corner bends and some edge wear.

Specifications

  • Pages: 222

Cast: Eddie Albert | Glenn Ford | Machiko Kyô | Marlon Brando
Directors: Daniel Mann
Project Name: The Teahouse of the August Moon
Authors: Vern Sneider

