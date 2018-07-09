The Teahouse of the August Moon Paperback Edition (1964, Signet P2146)

Softcover Book SKU: 180709-74096-1

The Teahouse of the August Moon takes place in post-WWII Okinawa, Japan, when an American captain is brought in to help build a school, but the locals want a teahouse instead. The conflict pits the U.S. army against a group of geisha girls from the town.

Pages: 222

Cast: Eddie Albert | Glenn Ford | Machiko Kyô | Marlon Brando

Directors: Daniel Mann

Project Name: The Teahouse of the August Moon

Authors: Vern Sneider

