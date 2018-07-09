Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

White Hunter, Black Heart First Paperback Edition (1954)

White Hunter, Black Heart First Paperback Edition (1954)
View larger
White Hunter, Black Heart First Paperback Edition (1954)
White Hunter, Black Heart First Paperback Edition (1954)
White Hunter, Black Heart First Paperback Edition (1954)

$19.99

$7.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74092-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Clint Eastwood  items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Drama
Studio: Bantam Books | Warner Bros.
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

White Hunter, Black Heart First centers on a legendary movie director, whose desire to hunt down an animal turns into a grim situation with his film crew in Africa.

The item is in good condition, with wear on the cover, creases, a few small tears and a pencil writing mark on the cover.

Cast: Clint Eastwood | Edward Tudor-Pole | George Dzundza | Jeff Fahey
Directors: Clint Eastwood
Project Name: White Hunter Black Heart
Authors: Peter Viertel

Related Items

Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks 36 x 24 inch Art Poster
Dark Horse Frank Miller’s Sin City Marv Vinyl Figure Eric So
Electronic Gaming Monthly Magazine #152 March 2002 Maximo
Black Panther Black and White Montage 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
John Frankenheimer’s Ronin Arrow Special Edition
Thor: Ragnarok Hulk/Thor Character Portrait Split 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Hacksaw Ridge Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Rupert Gregson-Williams
Smallville Deluxe Edition Score from the Television Series – Music by Mark Snow (S 1-6) and Louis Febre (S 7-10)
Iceberg Slim – Reflections [Explicit] CD
Disney Pixar Cars 3 Tree Ornament by Hallmark

Categories

Adventure | Bantam Books | Drama | Featured | Softcover Books | Throwback Space | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *