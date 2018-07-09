Share Page Support Us
Hell is for Heroes Paperback Edition, J2379 (1962)

$10.99

$4.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74084-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Drama | War
Studio: Bantam Books | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 26, 1962
Rating: NR
Details

Hell is for Heroes centers on a small squadron of eight men that must hold off a German attack during World War 2.

The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear on the cover, along with small creases, bends and corner dings.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.8 x 4.2 x 0.4 in
  • Pages: 122
  • Language: English

Cast: Bob Newhart | Bobby Darin | Don Haggerty | Fess Parker | Harry Guardino | James Coburn | Steve McQueen
Directors: Don Siegel
Authors: Robert Pirosh
Project Name: Hell is for Heroes

