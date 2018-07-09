Hell is for Heroes Paperback Edition, J2379 (1962)

Softcover Book SKU: 180709-74084-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Don Siegel | James Coburn | Steve McQueen items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Drama | War

Studio: Bantam Books | Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: June 26, 1962

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hell is for Heroes centers on a small squadron of eight men that must hold off a German attack during World War 2.

The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear on the cover, along with small creases, bends and corner dings.

Specifications

Size: 6.8 x 4.2 x 0.4 in

Pages: 122

Language: English

Cast: Bob Newhart | Bobby Darin | Don Haggerty | Fess Parker | Harry Guardino | James Coburn | Steve McQueen

Directors: Don Siegel

Authors: Robert Pirosh

Project Name: Hell is for Heroes

Related Items

Categories

Action | Bantam Books | Drama | Featured | Paramount Pictures | Softcover Books | Throwback Space | War