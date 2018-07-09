Hell is for Heroes Paperback Edition, J2379 (1962)

$10.99
$4.97
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Don Siegel | James Coburn | Steve McQueen items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Drama | War
Studio: Bantam Books | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 26, 1962
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Hell is for Heroes centers on a small squadron of eight men that must hold off a German attack during World War 2.
The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear on the cover, along with small creases, bends and corner dings.
Specifications
- Size: 6.8 x 4.2 x 0.4 in
- Pages: 122
- Language: English
Cast: Bob Newhart | Bobby Darin | Don Haggerty | Fess Parker | Harry Guardino | James Coburn | Steve McQueen
Directors: Don Siegel
Authors: Robert Pirosh
Project Name: Hell is for Heroes
Related Items
Categories
Action | Bantam Books | Drama | Featured | Paramount Pictures | Softcover Books | Throwback Space | War