Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre The Album [Explicit Lyrics]

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre The Album [Explicit Lyrics]
View larger

$11.98

$8.49


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68217-1
UPC: 828730060022
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Horror | Remakes | Thrillers
Studio: Nitrus Records
Original U.S. Release: October 17, 2003
Item Release Date: March 5, 2006
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

After picking up a traumatized young hitchhiker, five friends find themselves stalked and hunted by a deformed chainsaw-wielding killer and his family of psychopathic killers. Marcus Nispel directed this remake of Tobe Hooper’s horror cult classic.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Andrew Bryniarski | David Dorfman | Eric Balfour | Erica Leerhsen | Jessica Biel | Jonathan Tucker | Lauren German | Mike Vogel | R. Lee Ermey | Terrence Evans
Directors: Marcus Nispel

Related Items

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles Original Television Soundtrack Music by Bear McCreary
Akira Original Soundtrack Symphonic Suite – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Attacks Adult Apparel
Claudio Simonetti Opera (Dario Argento) Original Soundtrack 30th Anniversary Limited Colored Vinyl with Gatefold Poster
The Internecine Project
Planet of the Apes The Ultimate DVD Collection with Vinyl Caesar Bust Limited Edition 5,200 of 10,000
Original A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge Japanese Souvenir Program Magazine (1985)
Capricorn One Original Motion Picture Limited Edition Soundtrack Remastered
Hieronymus Bosch The Garden of Earthly Delights 36 x 24 Inch Art Print
Munchkin: X-Men Edition

Categories

CD | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Music | Nitrus Records | Remakes | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *