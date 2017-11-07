The Texas Chainsaw Massacre The Album [Explicit Lyrics]

$11.98
$8.49
UPC: 828730060022
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Horror | Remakes | Thrillers
Studio: Nitrus Records
Original U.S. Release: October 17, 2003
Item Release Date: March 5, 2006
Rating: R
Details
After picking up a traumatized young hitchhiker, five friends find themselves stalked and hunted by a deformed chainsaw-wielding killer and his family of psychopathic killers. Marcus Nispel directed this remake of Tobe Hooper’s horror cult classic.
Playlists
- Immortally Insane by: Pantera
- Below the Bottom by: Hatebreed
- Pride by: Soil
- Deliver Me by: Static-X
- 43 by: Mushroomhead
- Pig by: Seether
- Down in Flames by: Nothingface
- Self Medicate by: 40 Below Summer
- Suffocate by: Motograter
- Destroyer of Senses by: Shadows Fall
- Rational Gaze by: Meshuggah
- Archetype (Remix) by: Fear Factory
- Enshrined By Grace by: Morbid Angel
- Listen by: Index Case
- Ruin by: Lamb of God
- Stand in Shadow by: Finger Eleven
- As Real As It Gets by: Sworn Enemy
- Five Months by: Core-Tez
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Andrew Bryniarski | David Dorfman | Eric Balfour | Erica Leerhsen | Jessica Biel | Jonathan Tucker | Lauren German | Mike Vogel | R. Lee Ermey | Terrence Evans
Directors: Marcus Nispel
