Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Art of Mondo Hardcover Edition

The Art of Mondo Hardcover Edition
View larger
The Art of Mondo Hardcover Edition
The Art of Mondo Hardcover Edition
The Art of Mondo Hardcover Edition
The Art of Mondo Hardcover Edition
The Art of Mondo Hardcover Edition

$75.00

$58.95


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 171010-67848-1
UPC: 9781608878062
ISBN-10: 1608878066
ISBN-13: 978-1-60887-806-2
Weight: 6.08 lbs
Condition: New


Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction
Studio: Insight Editions
Item Release Date: October 10, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Experience the incredible pop culture art of Mondo, beloved by fans and iconic filmmakers alike.

Based in Austin, Texas, Mondo is an art gallery and online store devoted to the love of film, art, music, and collectibles. Over the years, the company has received global recognition for its incredible art posters that bring to life classic films, television shows, and comics in a refreshing and utterly striking new way, offering a unique perspective on everything from Star Wars to Robocop, Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Game of Thrones, Godzilla, Kill Bill, and many, many more. For the first time, The Art of Mondo brings together this highly sought-after art in one deluxe volume that showcases the incredible ingenuity of the studio’s diverse stable of artists whose vastly different styles are united by one guiding principle: limitless passion for their subject matter.

Adored by the creative talents to whom Mondo’s art pays tribute—including Paul Thomas Anderson, Guillermo del Toro, Zack Snyder, Quentin Tarantino, and Edgar Wright, to name but a few—this richly imaginative work is fueled by a love of pop culture that fans recognize and identify with, giving Mondo’s output a rare and valuable synergy with its audience. While these posters are normally produced in a limited quantity and sell out in minutes, The Art of Mondo allows fans to explore the studio’s remarkable back catalog, including Olly Moss’s iconic Star Wars trilogy work, Laurent Durieux’s brilliantly subtle Jaws poster, and Tyler Stout’s evocative Guardians of the Galaxy art. Other key Mondo artists such as Jock, Martin Ansin, and Aaron Horkey will also feature. Definitive, visually stunning, and filled with art that celebrates some of the biggest and best-loved properties in pop culture, The Art of Mondo is the ultimate book for cult art fans everywhere.

  • Forward by Brad Bird
  • Introduction by Tim League

Specifications

  • Size: 13 H x 1.50 D x 9.50 W inches
  • Pages: 356

Related Items

Stake Land 2-Disc Special Edition DVD Set (2011) including 7 Prequel Short Films
Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front and Back Printed Apparel
It Follows Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Disasterpeace
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Hansel Action Figure (2005)
Dark Horse Game Of Thrones: Iron Throne 7 Inch Replica Statue
Death Walks Twice: Two Films by Luciano Ercoli 4-Disc Limited Edition Boxset (includes Death Walks on High Heels and Death Walks at Midnight)
Alien After Attack Stretched Canvas Print
Amadeus: The Complete Original Soundtrack Recording Special Bicentennial Edition 3-Disc CD Set
Madhouse Special Arrow Blu-ray + DVD 2-Disc Edition
Bruce Lee Body of Action Short Sleeve Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Hardcover Books | Horror | Insight Editions | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *