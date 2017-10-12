Twitter
Playboy: The Complete Centerfolds 1953-2016 Hardcover Edition

$75.00

$54.99


3 available for pre-order


Hardcover BookSKU: 171012-67855-1
UPC: 9781452161037
ISBN-10: 1452161038
ISBN-13: 978-1452161037
Weight: 9 lbs
Condition: New


Genres: Drama | Exploitation | Mature | Romance
Studio: Chronicle Books
Item Release Date: September 5, 2017
Pre-orders can not be refunded.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

With the first centerfold image of the radiant Marilyn Monroe, Hugh M. Hefner masterminded a cultural icon: Playboy’s Playmate of the Month. This voluptuous new edition celebrates every nude centerfold from every issue of Playboy, from 1953 to February 2016. Initially published a decade ago, and now comprehensively updated, this must-have edition boasts 734 nude centerfolds and decade openers from literary luminaries, including an all-new essay by Elizabeth Wurtzel on the last decade of centerfolds, and a redesigned package that perfectly captures the complete cultural and aesthetic arc of the Playboy centerfold.

Specifications

  • Size: 15 H x 2 D x 9 W inches
  • Pages: 844


Foreword: Hugh Hefner
Introduction: Dave Hickey
Contributors: Daphne Merkin | Elizabeth Wurtzel | Jay McInerney | Maureen Gibbon | Paul Theroux | Robert Coover | Robert Stone
Subject: Playboy Magazine

