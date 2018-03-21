Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Breathless Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition by Leonore Fleischer

Breathless Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition by Leonore Fleischer
View larger
Breathless Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition by Leonore Fleischer
Breathless Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition by Leonore Fleischer
Breathless Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition by Leonore Fleischer
Breathless Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition by Leonore Fleischer

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


BookSKU: 180321-71143-1
ISBN-10: 0440108047
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: James Hong | Richard Gere  items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Romance
Studio: Dell Books | Orion Pictures
Original U.S. Release: May 13, 1983
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is an original copy of the Breathless Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition by Leonore Fleischer. The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

  • Size: 4x7

Cast: Art Metrano | James Hong | John P. Ryan | Lisa Jane Persky | Richard Gere | Valérie Kaprisky | William Tepper
Directors: Jim McBride
Project Name: Breathless
Authors: Leonore Fleischer

Related Items

AMC The Walking Dead Poster Collection – 40 Removable Posters Oversized 16 x 12 inches
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Talking Finn 13.5 Inch Action Figure – John Boyega
Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
The Marvel Vault: A Visual History Updated Hardcover Book
The Godfather Original Soundtrack Album Composed by Nino Rota
Bruce Lee Big Boss Flying Kick Short Sleeve Apparel
Kill Bill Volume 1 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Game of Death Original Soundtrack Recording by John Barry – Remastered + Multi-Page Photo Booklet
Deadpool Motion Picture Original Soundtrack CD
The Fly Original Soundtrack Album Limited Edition Lenticular 3D Cover

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Dell Books | Drama | Featured | Orion Pictures | Romance | Softcover Books | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *