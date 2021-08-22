Microsoft Xbox Set of 2 Mad Catz Blaster 4588 Light Blaster Game Controller [U96]

- Product Types: Video Games | Accessories
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
- Studios: Madcatz
- Product Release Date: June 25, 2004
Microsoft Xbox Set of 2 Mad Catz Blaster 4588 Light Blaster Game Controller.
- Intense vibration function for added realism
- Rubberized grip for superior control
- Auto fire/auto reload, shotgun and burst firing modes
- Traditional D-pad and reload button
- Memory card expansion bay
Specifications
- Material: Plastic, Wires
Explore More...
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: Madcatz
- Product Types: Games > Video Games > Accessories