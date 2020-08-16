Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Batman Madness: A Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special by Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale (1994) [6106]

Batman Madness: A Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special by Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale (1994) [6106]
View larger

$8.99

$6.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200816-81626-1
UPC: 761941203829
ISBN-10: 1563891735
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Batman Madness: A Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special by Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale (1994). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Characters: Batman

Related Items

Flash Gordon 4K Blu-ray Special Edition
The Spirit – My City She Screams 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Stephen King’s It Original Soundtrack Album 3LP Limited Edition Vinyl
After Dark Comic Number 2 Radical Comics (November 1, 2010)
Movie Gangsters Black & White 36 x 24 Inch Collage Poster
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Bespin Han Solo with Heavy Assault Rifle and Blaster Action Figure [1214]
Nintendo Pokemon Special Edition 23 Karat Gold Plated Trading Card Togepi [1107]
Tales From the Hood Limited Edition Shout Factory 18 x 24 inch Promotional Poster (2017)
Spider-Man Spider Sense Adversaries Collage 23 x 35 inch Comics Poster
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 133, Aug 1963) Joe Kubert [9051]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Crime | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Graphic Novels | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *