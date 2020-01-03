Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 9, September 1970) Elke Sommer [1149]

View larger

$18.99

$12.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200103-79939-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Elke Sommer | Peter Fonda  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 9, September 1970) Elke Sommer.

Features Include:

  • Playboy Polls Campuses: A National Survey of Student Attitudes on Today’s Major Issues
  • Interview With Peter Fonda
  • Abortion Revolution
  • A Loving Look at the No-Bra Look
  • Pigskin Preview
  • Elke Sommer Au Naturel

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Elke Sommer | Peter Fonda

Categories

Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature

