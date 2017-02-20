Appleseed XIII: The Complete Series S.A.V.E. Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo

View larger $29.98 $22.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 available for pre-order





DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170221-63259-1

UPC: 704400101922

Part No: FUNBRFN10192

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Funimation

Original U.S. Release: July 6, 2011

Item Release Date: March 14, 2017

Rating: NR

Pre-orders can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Based on the revolutionary manga from the sci-fi mastermind behind Ghost in the Shell, this long-awaited series is a high-voltage thrill ride on a steady stream of bullets, explosions, and mayhem.

In the fallout of a global nuclear war, humans coexist with bioroids -clones made of the best human DNA- in the thriving city of Olympus. Mechsuit mercenary Deunan and her cyborg partner Briareos lead an elite paramilitary task force to take down anti-clone terrorist bent on bombing their post-apocalyptic paradise into oblivion.

Special Features

Episode 7 Commentary

Episode 12 Commentary

The Inside: Episodes 1-13

U.S. Trailer

Textless Opening and Closing Themes

Trailers

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Runtime: 325

Language: Japanese

Subtitles: English

Audio: Dolby Stereo

Cast: Charlie Campbell | David Matranga | Luci Christian

Directors: Colleen Clinkenbeard

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Blu-ray | DVD | Fantasy | Funimation | Movies & TV | Science Fiction