Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Appleseed XIII: The Complete Series S.A.V.E. Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo

Appleseed XIII: The Complete Series S.A.V.E. Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo
View larger

$29.98

$22.99


3 available for pre-order


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 170221-63259-1
UPC: 704400101922
Part No: FUNBRFN10192
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Funimation
Original U.S. Release: July 6, 2011
Item Release Date: March 14, 2017
Rating: NR
Pre-orders can not be refunded.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Based on the revolutionary manga from the sci-fi mastermind behind Ghost in the Shell, this long-awaited series is a high-voltage thrill ride on a steady stream of bullets, explosions, and mayhem.

In the fallout of a global nuclear war, humans coexist with bioroids -clones made of the best human DNA- in the thriving city of Olympus. Mechsuit mercenary Deunan and her cyborg partner Briareos lead an elite paramilitary task force to take down anti-clone terrorist bent on bombing their post-apocalyptic paradise into oblivion.

Special Features

  • Episode 7 Commentary
  • Episode 12 Commentary
  • The Inside: Episodes 1-13
  • U.S. Trailer
  • Textless Opening and Closing Themes
  • Trailers

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 4
  • Runtime: 325
  • Language: Japanese
  • Subtitles: English
  • Audio: Dolby Stereo

Cast: Charlie Campbell | David Matranga | Luci Christian
Directors: Colleen Clinkenbeard

Related Items

Alien Face Sticker Apparel
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Philosophy No Way As Way Childrens Apparel
Original Alien Movie Poster Towel
Original Alien Movie Poster Pillow Case
Bruce Lee Kenpo Glove Stance Front Printed Apparel
Bruce Lee Focus Short Sleeve Apparel
Alien After Attack Stretched Canvas Print
Ominous Alien With Eggs Adult Apparel
Bruce Lee Self Help Portrait Short Sleeve Shirt Designs
The Raid Collection (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Blu-ray | DVD | Fantasy | Funimation | Movies & TV | Science Fiction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *