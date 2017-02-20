Appleseed XIII: The Complete Series S.A.V.E. Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo

$29.98
$22.99
UPC: 704400101922
Part No: FUNBRFN10192
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Funimation
Original U.S. Release: July 6, 2011
Item Release Date: March 14, 2017
Rating: NR
Pre-orders can not be refunded.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Based on the revolutionary manga from the sci-fi mastermind behind Ghost in the Shell, this long-awaited series is a high-voltage thrill ride on a steady stream of bullets, explosions, and mayhem.
In the fallout of a global nuclear war, humans coexist with bioroids -clones made of the best human DNA- in the thriving city of Olympus. Mechsuit mercenary Deunan and her cyborg partner Briareos lead an elite paramilitary task force to take down anti-clone terrorist bent on bombing their post-apocalyptic paradise into oblivion.
Special Features
- Episode 7 Commentary
- Episode 12 Commentary
- The Inside: Episodes 1-13
- U.S. Trailer
- Textless Opening and Closing Themes
- Trailers
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 4
- Runtime: 325
- Language: Japanese
- Subtitles: English
- Audio: Dolby Stereo
Cast: Charlie Campbell | David Matranga | Luci Christian
Directors: Colleen Clinkenbeard
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Blu-ray | DVD | Fantasy | Funimation | Movies & TV | Science Fiction